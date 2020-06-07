four-easy-ways-to-add-antioxidants-to-your-diet

They promote longevity, helping to live longer and healthier years. There are many antioxidant foods that, thanks to their active ingredients, contribute to slowing down the aging process in a natural way. To consume them obtaining the maximum benefit, it is worth following four simple «rules».

1. Use multiple spices

Both powdered spices and fresh herbs tend to be very powerful sources of antioxidants.

2. Choose bio

Recent Spanish research claims that organic products have an extra antioxidant content.

Phytochemicals represent a defense mechanism of plants, a sort of “immune system”. The use of pesticides and herbicides suggests that the plant develops fewer natural self-defense mechanisms and therefore a lower content of phytochemical compounds such as antioxidants.

3. Avoid taking supplements at the same time

An excess of antioxidants can be counterproductive. When taking supplements for this purpose, you run the risk of helping oxidation rather than fighting it. In fact, an excess of antioxidants outside the right context can generate the opposite effect.

4. Eat whole foods

When only parts of a food are isolated and consumed (as in the case of peeled fruit), you may not get all the benefits that this food is able to bring.

To know the list of 10 antioxidant foods par excellence , browse the gallery!

