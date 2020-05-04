four-young-female-talents-for-italian-music

They are young, determined and, above all, rich in talent. Each of its kind. Here are four new female faces that are animating Italian music: Priestess , Madame , Federica Abbate and Adiel .

Priestess , the stage name of Alessandra Prete, is one of the most promising faces of Italian female rap. Born in 1996, she was, together with Elodie and Joan Thiele, one of the “Girls of Porta Venezia” of M ¥ SS KETA and launched in April last year his first album Brava . His name had already circulated a few years earlier thanks to his featuring for MadMan's Devil May Cry . Her career turned when she entered the stable of the Tanta Roba label, in which imported producers such as Ombra, Dub.IO and Kang Brulèe hung out, with whom the rapper later collaborated.

The video clip of Maria Antonietta has met with great success in Italy and abroad, especially in France, where Priestess has many admirers. Brava is dedicated to famous female, historical or fantasy figures: Monna Lisa , Cruella , Eva , Fata Morgana , Brigitte , Alice . The rapper wanted to call her songs this way, giving life to a deep and intense record, which tells a lot about the personality and strong character of this Apulian girl. Certainly Priestess has originality on its side. Difficult to find something similar in Italian productions: his mix of hip hop and r’n’b has a style of his own and very original. With Rihanna, Etta James and David Bowie as points of reference, Priestess is elbowing and is making a marked leap into the predominantly male environment of Italian rap.

One evening last August, the strongest footballer in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, published a story on his Instagram profile in which he listened to a piece of a female voice on the terrace with his ear in his ear. That song was Sciccherie by Madame . Obviously the endorsement had been immediate and that's where Madame had become a case. Vicentina, class 2002, Francesca in art Madame is another interesting figure who, like Priestess, is breaking through the young listeners of Italian rap, demonstrating uncommon skills in master his image and his music. In particular in the construction of his texts; in fact, it plays with the phonetics giving the words, belonging to the youth slang of its generation, a particular sonority. He turns the word upside down with accents and pronunciations, creating a poetic form all his own.

However, his ability did not succeed by chance; Madame has always supported her great passion for Italian literature, in particular for Dante and Petrarca, and for a songwriter who with words, dialects and his poetic forms had written very important pages of Italian music: Fabrizio De André. This particular writing ability had already come out with one of his first singles, Anna , where a female character is told in the form of words and metrics in a way amazing. She is making her way by singles and featuring, such as the one with Marracash in the song L'anima , who spoke of her as «the woman who was missing Italian rap ». Waiting for her first album which is taking a while to come out, in recent months the rapper has not been completely absent. On Memorial Day, on 27 last January, he posted on Instagram a version for piano and voice of Gam Gam , traditional Jewish song that became a hymn to remember the at least 15 millions of deaths in the Nazi genocide.

Among the most popular pop songs in Italy in recent years there have been Roma-Bangkok of duo Baby K – Giusy Ferreri, No degree of separation by Francesca Michielin and L'amore Eternit by Fedez and Noemi. Everyone has one thing in common: the author. They are in fact written by Federica Abbate . Promising and prolific author for Universal Music, for which she has written lyrics for countless singers, the young Milanese has decided to move to the other side of the barricade. The opportunity came in 2016 when he participated in the single No love songs together with Marracash, song that gets the Platinum Disc. Then it was the turn of the first single, Flowers on the balconies , produced by Takagi and Ketra and then that of In the photo I come bad. From that moment the radios begin to notice her and Abbate's career begins to gain altitude; a ride to Sanremo and last year's tour with Alessandra Amoroso are the last stages of her career.

Alessia Di Livio, aka Adiel , is one of the most promising of the entire Italian scene. Trained at the Goa in Rome, the Capitoline electronic music temple of which she was resident DJ for the Ultrabeat evening, over the years she has developed a techno without many compromises, with a very personal style that immediately led her to be in great demand in the world . Just in the years spent in the Roman club, Adiel has learned to experiment and refine his technique, making a very attentive and pretentious audience dance. It was therefore undoubtedly an excellent school for her, but her career the young Adiel is building her slowly, with devotion to music, the result of a solid background personal and study on acoustic books to continue improving, aware that his career has just started and the competition is always very fierce. He founded his label, Tribal Dance , for which he released his first single Anatomia del Cavallo . So many achievements that for her are only the starting point.

READ ALSO

Oasis are back: “Don't Stop …” is the new unreleased (found thanks to the lockdown!)