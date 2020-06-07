franca-leosini,-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-queen-of-“cursed-stories”

Words are important, said Nanni Moretti in Palombella Rossa . And Franca Leosini made it her trademark in Cursed Stories (from the interview with Rudy Guede in Avetrana). The most famous noir presenter on TV, complete with social groupies (i « leosiners »), returns with two new episodes story of two murders ( on the 7th and the 14 June prime time on Raitre ). Over the years Leosini, without sensationalism or judgments, has conquered the public succeeding in the enterprise more difficult for the small screen: to agree everyone . So today the presenter is a television icon, gay icon, social icon, cultural icon

His approach, which applies to the crime news and everything else, is this: «The important word is respect. Even for their mistakes. I approach these characters not to judge, but to understand . Understanding what happened in their life to make them fall into the abyss of a cursed story ». And while waiting to see her on the air, here is everything you need to know about the journalist.

1 – Creator and host of the program, Franca Leosini was born in Naples. She started his career in the cultural section of L'Espresso, and then became director of Cosmopolitan and finally responsible for the third page of the newspaper Time. Cursed stories, of which is mind and face, has been broadcast since 1994

2 – In 2013 won the Gay Icon of the Year award of Muccassassina, the famous gay evening heart of the Roman nights.

3 – He writes about his fist the press releases of the program, and the walls of his studio are full of post-it . He reads everything except yellows.

4 – The three rules of his work: «I never anticipate questions. I have to meet the condemned once to study their proxemics and the past, but I don't take notes in front of them. I evaluate the rate of sincerity, I do not exploit anyone but I do not let myself be exploited “, he revealed in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

5 – On air she never cries , but she happened to do it during the editing . Or after an episode: “After the episode with Mary Patrizio who killed the 5-month-old son by drowning him in the bathtub, I cried for a quarter of an hour”.

6 – Its cult phrases: “Did you have joyfully dirty approaches to these girls?”, “The brain is not a meatball placed in the center of the head”, “How does a couple know only him, she and sometimes the toothbrush”.

7 – She is married to Massimo Leosini and they have two daughters. She lives in Rome, he in Naples. “You must have patient men if you do television,” he said, “but I always say that when you have little time to be together, you also have little time to fight”.

8 – The clothes to go on the air she chooses them herself: «A great compliment they gave me is that I have elegant bones . ” And the hair? «I wash and dry my hair, brush and hairdryer, then put on the curlers. I have a lot of hair “.

9 – The now famous « notebook » is handwritten, full of notes .

«Cursed Stories»: this is what the two new episodes will talk about

Franca Leosini: "I am human too"