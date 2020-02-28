France, Eléonore is the first candidate with Down syndrome

She is the first candidate with Down syndrome in French republican history . Eléonore Laloux, 34 years, is in the running to the municipal and is part of the list of the outgoing mayor of Arras, the municipality of Northern France where he lives. For years, it has been promoting campaigns for the autonomy of people with disabilities.

Among the objectives for which he strives, above all civilization and cleanliness . As for disability, however, he would like to “improve accessibility”. He is young, but already has a very rich career behind him, and he also wrote a book , Triso et alors (Max Milo, 2014), in which he spoke of his struggle for integration.

He considers it his “little gem”.

Eléonore Laloux has been carrying out for some time an action of awareness of political leaders , to make them aware of the situation of the people with Down syndrome: was received by François Hollande, spoke before the members of the main consultative body of the French Republic, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council. He is the spokesman for the collective Les Amis d’Eléonore and fights against the stigmatization of Down syndrome. He is also a member of the board of the Down Up association, which fights for the rights of people with intellectual disabilities.

Eléonore attended an ordinary school, and today lives independently in her apartment, and from 14 years the l is maintained, working as an administrative in a hospital. Passionate about cinema, fashion and rock music, she plays the electric guitar: she is a big fan of Blur, Radiohead and Bob Dylan. She has lived alone for 8 years: “I cook, check e-mails, I like feeling independent.” The merit is surely of Eléonore, but also of her parents Maryse and Emmanuel: “We have always wanted our daughter, born different, to live like everyone else,” explained the father. “When you look at a person through his incompetence, he will act like a limited person. If you look at his skills, he will develop them. “

