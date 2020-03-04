francesca-fioretti,-two-years-after-davide-astori's-disappearance:-«you,-my-only-safe-place»

It could be a message addressed to Davide Astori or the awareness, translated into words, of how precious the life he holds in his arms is. Francesca Fioretti has not clarified who the last photo she posted on Instagram is addressed to. He did not make explicit subjects in his dedication. He made no names or allusions. He wrote, looking towards the sea. “You, my only safe place in the world, forever.” Few words appeared on the eve of the second anniversary of the disappearance of the champion.

The actress, who returned to the theater last March, star of the show Lumbs , has published a photo. From behind, with her daughter Vittoria, 4 years old, on the seashore, bare feet on the shoreline. « You, my only safe place in the world, forever », limited itself to writing accompanying the image, without clarifying to whom that «You» was addressed.

«A tragedy fell upon me, a misfortune so great as to change my perspective on things forever […] At the beginning, I was afraid of everything […] A child psychologist helped me understand that the On March 4, an existence was over and that I should start a completely new one, “he had told us long ago. Continuing to look at the world.

