francesca-pascale-and-the-“mockery”-of-being-left-with-a-(party)-statement

Leaving by sms is now (bad) custom cleared. Then there are those who to say goodbye continue to pick up (at least) the phone. And there are the famous ones who close weddings and simple flirts with identical official press releases sent online on the respective profiles in the same second. In the best case also accompanied by a photo of the good old days. In the worst, however, a single-colored background is enough.

Finally there are even those who disappear . In nothing. He stops answering the phone calls, misses the appointments, and the other only has to accept the message, to get a reason for it.

The New York Times he called it «ghosting» , literally, «to vanish like a ghost». And the Hollywood chronicles have been telling for years, although she has repeatedly denied, that this technique was used by Charlize Theron to end the relationship with Sean Penn. And again, in an episode of Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw expressed all her disappointment at having been dumped with a post-it note .

But now, in the time of the Coronavirus, the manual of letting go acquires a new page. The relationship between Francesca Pascale, 34 years, and Silvio Berlusconi, 83, in the last hours has passed (at least publicly) from «Sentimental or couple relationship» to «relationship of affection and true and deep friendship» in a couple of lines, spread – and here comes the good (or the bad) – from Forza Italia's communication. A note in which he is the “President” and you are the “Lady”.

The relationship between the two officially lasted ten years, and it must be said they were not among the best of the ex premier. It was the 2010 when the Italian newspapers headlined « Francesca Pascale, from Telecafone to the President's fiancée “. Up until then Francesca had been a young member of the Campania PDL, the organizer of the committees” Silvio ci miss you. ” From there to the transfer to Arcore, the step was short. The official portraits have arrived in the living room of the house, photos with the poodles in the foreground, with her revolutionizing even the shopping list of Palazzo Grazioli, eliminating those too expensive green beans . Over the years, Francesca has digested smiles, hostile comments, the ferocity of the haters, gossips of any kind. On the other hand, they were easily predictable. She never commented on the investigations into the Olgettine, she was moved (several times) behind the window of the San Raffaele, she brought the Knight to Ravello to her sister's wedding.

Now, however, the 34 enne is shown surprise. The party statement replied with a series of statements. The intent is to swallow with class, from the villa that Berlusconi gave her a few years ago, about ten kilometers from Arcore, but the result is quite the opposite. «I am amazed … The only thing I can say is that to my president v I will always say an infinite good», told AdnKronos, “I wish the president all the happiness in the world. And I hope he can find a person to take care of him as I did with him ». But behind Pascale's last sentence there is a world behind: « It makes me sympathy to see a member of the Republic walking my dog ​​… Okay so ». And here the reference is to the “stolen” photos of the politician in the company of the blue deputy Marta Fascina, now fixed presence in Arcore. Honorable, class 1990, originally from Melito di Porto Salvo, in the province of Reggio Calabria, elected in the armored college Campania 1 (the Pascale region) in the last elections of 2018. The two were photographed in front of a Swiss hotel, before boarding a helicopter together.

Everyone knew for a long time , explain the well-informed. But the note officially cuts the now former First Lady out of the game. Which, apparently, would have liked some more attention. Or at least that you return it Dudù.

