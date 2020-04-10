francesco-facchinetti:-«without-live-until-we-have-a-vaccine»

Francesco Facchinetti , the “Captain Hook” of Italian music, tells his family in The Facchinettis , the TV series that will be available on Dplay Plus (platform streaming of Discovery) from 12 April (the first episode will also air on Real Time on 19 April at 21: 30). For five Sundays we will be able to follow the daily life of the successful family man and manager, the Brazilian wife Wilma , the four children (one had with Alessia Marcuzzi and one born from a previous relationship between Wilma) and grandfather Roby , a former member of the Pooh. All “without filters” , the music producer assures us, “I've always been a fan of real things and I don't like wearing a mask.” And so down the mask from the first episode. In fact, we will find him in the psychologist's studio together with his wife: “Wilma and I have been together for several years and we have couple problems, like many others”. «We want to clear the psychological session, now almost considered a taboo», Wilma tells us connected by telephone from their home in Mariano Comense, «we had a lot of fun shooting The Facchinettis where you will discover a very witty Francesco, “a big boy”, as I call him “.

Francesco, how would you describe your family?

« Enlarged, nice, sui generis, colorful and sunny . We like to live all the way, 24 hours on 24. Even in this strange period we try to organize ourselves without leaving anything to chance: it is not an early holiday, we are experiencing a moment of change, a revolution “.

You are the whirlwind of the family.

«Everyone is different. My wife and I are opposite: I am adrenaline, unconscious, exuberant and stubborn, Wilma is instead Zen, serene and calm . Even my children have different characters from each other. Then there are my father Camillo, a rock star that you will see in a babysitter version, and the people who gravitate around us “.

How did the idea of ​​ The Facchinettis come about?

“ The project has a very long gestation , dates back to many years ago when I lived in a commune: I liked the idea of ​​telling the story of the meeting between people with different cultures. At the time it was called Facchi-house . Then it evolved until I worked on The Voice with my father. We were a lot of fun together and Wilma posted some pills on social networks and she found good success. From there arose the idea of ​​opening the doors of our home to cameras “.

What is the strangest thing that has happened to you?

«I could tell you hundreds of anecdotes – he laughs – once I had to take a plane from Rome to Milan and I ended up in Amsterdam. Another time I was on the train and I had to get off in Lausanne and instead I found myself in Paris. I had fallen asleep. However, I am not the only one in the family who combines beautiful ones “.

How are you living this quarantine period?

« For the first two weeks I suffered, then I put aside the superstructures, the desire to split the world and I rediscovered the little things . I went back to doing what I hadn't done for years, like lying on the lawn with my children and drawing, or watching the cartoons I grew up with. I got to know my family more deeply. “

On social networks you have written that ignorance of people terrifies you more than the virus.

“In such a delicate moment, which in any case I would not compare to war, reason must be used, not instinct . I didn't like it when I saw the river of people moving from the North to the South, or those who went to the mountains with the intention of escaping the virus. We should also pay attention to the numbers that are offered to us every day: when we talk about a drop in infections, we don't talk about real numbers. Where does the decline come from? From a limited data. Italians must learn to think more “.

What was your reaction when you listened to your father's song dedicated to Bergamo?

«Camillo had been calling me for days and telling me how many friends he had lost. When I listened I will be reborn, you will be reborn I cried because I heard his scream of pain, the truth emotions and the magic of music that has conquered everyone, even those who are not Italian or Bergamo. This is demonstrated by the 12 millions of views on YouTube and the translations in all the languages ​​that have been made of the text. Spontaneity won. Now the dream is that this piece can also be sung by artists from all over the world “.

Coronavirus has also shaken the music industry.

“Thousands of tickets for concerts this summer have gone up in smoke 258, and I'm only talking about the singers I follow. Live music will no longer exist until we have a vaccine available . As for diffusion, the repertoire songs are experiencing an incredible moment: people want to be excited when they listen to a song. Musical innovations suffer more : to get excited about a new melody it will take longer, because it takes more time to dedicate ourselves to new emotions. Even the summer pieces will not start charging from May or June, we will have to wait for people to let themselves be overwhelmed by a new piece “.

