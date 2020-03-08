francesco-sarcina:-«i-don't-hate-anymore»

In a semi-deserted Milan, in the days of the coronavirus, Stefano Verderi, Marco Castellani and Alessandro Deidda present themselves in an office in the center and talk about the tour of their band , Le Vibrazioni , departing from 17 March with Peppe Vessicchio and his orchestra, hoping that the the ordinance that is stopping the concerts is withdrawn in time for their dates. Of a ready lineup, with twenty songs to retrace the successes of twenty years of career and new arrangements for strings, of happiness for the fourth place at the Sanremo Festival with the song Where is it , of new songs that will come out, but not immediately. And also of paternity, because they are all dads who live between the luck of not having schedules and the difficulty of often being away. Francesco Sarcina does not arrive. Nina, her 4-year-old daughter with Clizia Incorvaia, former competitor influencer of Big Brother Vip , woke up with a fever. The interview with him thus turns into a phone call in the afternoon, with the little girl on her legs and the certainty that the question that resounds in the refrain “Where is the joy?”, He has the answer ready: “There is I have in my arms “.

What dad is he?

“A little crazy, in a good way. I put a few rules, but I'm from the South and for lunch and dinner I want everyone to sit at the table “. Did your children, Nina and Tobia, see you in Sanremo?

“Well, Nina was with me, her mother we know where she was. It was nice to be able to run to her after the show “. Also happy with the result?

«The first place of the first evening surprised us. I'm happy that Dov'e has arrived. Talk to our voids. We all have it. That song is a hug “.