Françoise Hardy: the all-copy style of a très chic icon

It is the 1962, a young slim and elegant singer , unknown to most, appears on television for the first time in the break of a very popular election live, singing his new single Tous les garçons et le filles .

That song will sell more than two million copies worldwide and she, Françoise Hardy, will become a symbol, for music and aesthetics, of an entire generation of young French people (and not) . Girls dream of being like her, while men love her (it has also made rock stars like David Bowie, Bob Dylan, who dedicates a poem to her, and Mick Jagger) dizzy.

High, slender, très chic : her impeccable style made her an icon of the sixties and is still a great inspiration for designers who always love to propose some yéyé girl garments in their collections.

The cover of Vogue Paris of August 1963.

In August of 1963 the photographer Helmut Newton snaps it for the cover of Vogue Paris : a star is officially born (not only of music but also of the fashion world). That cover, moreover, has a very important meaning for the history of the costume: it is the proof that the style was changing, from the all-curvy one to Brigitte Bardot, it's time to move on to less flashy lines.

But what are your style tricks ? Here are the five most important:

1. Fashion: yes to contrasts

Certainly Françoise has a talent for styling: her ability to mix ultra-feminine pieces, with ruffles and precious details, to more rigorous, minimal garments with a masculine cut has made her looks unique. Let's take inspiration: sexy and androgynous is a winner .

2. The cult items to have in the closet

The striped trapeze dress to be worn together with ankle boots (so Sixties!). The shirt with the knot at the waist to be combined with cigarette trousers. And again, the trench coat, the British garment par excellence, but which Françoise Hardy manages to wear like a real Parisian, with a dark turtleneck and maxi sunglasses.

3. Pay attention to lengths and proportions

That is, yes to short skirts (to A better still) to be worn with very long coats / trench coats. Yes to flared or cigarette jeans, but with short blouses and skimpy pulls. After all, it's always a question of balance.

4. The accessories? Few, simple (and possibly white)

In this field too, Françoise has very clear ideas. When it comes to shoes, for example, his must-haves are: ballet flats, ankle boots and cuissardes (perfect in combination with his miniskirts). The height of the heels is 4/5 cm at most, the kitten heels to see each other, a model that has returned to the fore precisely in recent years. Bags? In reality he wears them in very few photos, we choose shopping in leather or leather handbags (smooth not decorated). The colors to focus on, for shoes and bags, are the natural ones of the leather but, above all, the white: candid and stylish.

5. Make-up & hair: simplicity wins

His rule in terms of beauty is one, that is, always focus on a bright and basic make-up. And never without mascara and black eyeliner (with the line starting from the middle of the eye), easy to replicate. Hairstyle? like a good girl with natural hair and fluttering bangs. Her hairstyle contributes to making her the perfect portrait of the girlfriend of France (and the world).

In the gallery above we have collected his most beautiful images, casualwear and night diva looks (such as the one with the silver dress by Paco Rabanne) and some key pieces of Spring / summer 2020 to rebuild a real outfit à la Françoise .

