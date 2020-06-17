free-spirits,-6-travel-stories-and-freedom

Every journey should also be an inner journey. At least this is often the case for the greatest travelers who seem to sail the world in search of freedom.



Freedom: we have all wondered in recent months what it was, what quality it had, how essential it is. By being forced into our homes for so long, we learned is that freedom is a daily choice , is a way of being, that which leads us to leave the known to move towards the unknown, whether it is within us or that takes us to the other side of the world.

It is that search that brings so many people to leave, they regulate themselves alone, to meet the universe, each on its own route. “Freedom gives you the opportunity to discover and look within yourself”, he told us Carla Perrotti , solo traveler and explorer of the deserts. Together with her, we have collected the thoughts of 5 other great travelers , of those who have never stopped: some for work, some looking for themselves, some for educational purposes, some with a rebellious spirit.

Traveling driven by a desire allows you to look at things and life from a different, wider perspective, allows you to reflect on what you are and what you are that you have. As the Californian photographer says Chris Burkard : «I always think of freedom in terms of what it's worth fighting for and I can't think of a better cause. “

In the gallery the words and stories of our travelers in search of freedom.