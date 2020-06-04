What does freedom have to do with the pandemic? How can we talk about freedom at a time when its denial, i.e. first the lockdown and then the permanence in the regional borders, are measures to protect our health?

We have decided to dedicate an entire issue of Vanity Fair to freedom because we are convinced that its value, its meaning and its protection are fundamental principles especially during the Covid period – 19.

The initial deprivation of liberty, a civil renunciation to which the Italian people adhered with great responsibility during the lockdown, should not be confused, for example, with the errors of many health and economic policies which, instead to admit their own failure, they were discharged against us with a sense of guilt and punishment which, in fact, have little to do with freedom.

In other words: it is not we who must be less free, but they who must become more efficient.

In this regard, the historian and essayist Yuval Noah Harari was very clear: “Pay attention to the new surveillance systems born after the Covid emergency – 19 », He writes in an article for Unesco. “First because they legitimize ways we've always fought. Secondly, because they are shifting control from “above the skin” to “under the skin”. Finally, it is important that whoever controls us to protect our health is not a private person, with economic purposes, but a public one. And do it without electoral or political gains “.

The issue of freedom, then, goes beyond the virus and embraces current affairs. It has to do with the imposition of the security law made by China in Hong Kong, effectively canceling the freedom to demonstrate. It has to do with the shaky Europe, divided between needy countries and other greedy and short-sighted, the latter unable to understand that economic aid does not concern only certain States but the survival and therefore the freedom of that project which is the European Union. It also reaches Trump's war on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube over the responsibility for fake news and information circulating on social media. Because if the President of the United States has undertaken yet another fight for personal purposes only, in reality the question of the responsibility for false news circulating freely on social media remains an open wound. Finally, it is impossible to forget the simple, human and heartbreaking freedom to breathe, denied by an officer of the police of the Third District of Minneapolis to George Floyd, an African American who died in yet another case of racism.

In the following pages you will not find the treatment of these episodes but the deepening of other voices on the heart of these episodes: the value of freedom, its meaning, its fragility, its power.

From the cover created exclusively for us by Lorenzo Cherubini to the story of Avi Schiffmann, the founder of the site on the spread of Covid, a teenager who to be more free refused to sell it to those who offered him 8 million dollars. From the memory of Leonardo Sciascia, a great writer remembered by the director Marco Tullio Giordana, to the testimony of Shirin Ebadi, Nobel prize winner and champion of human rights. Until the beautiful dialogue between Lady Gaga and Tiziano Ferro, two of the artists symbol of liberation from roles and stereotypes. The voices are many, authoritative, deep or light, visionary and pragmatic: immerse yourself in their stories as you would in a sea of ​​freedom. Because freedom is a value on which we must watch with immense attention. Today more than ever.

