friday-17th-in-a-leap-year-with-the-pandemic,-do-we-believe-in-bad-luck?

Those who have always believed in it now say they have proof. Friday 17 and the year leap days bring bad luck . Proof? We are in the middle of a pandemic, isn't it enough? Indeed not, since the disease is called Covid – 19, not 20, so it is not a bad year, and it started well before this Friday. Difficult, however, not to give in to the temptation to blame day and year, which really do not have any.

There is no worse day for the superstitious italics than today, Friday 17.

Why do you bring so much evil say various traditions. From the death of Jesus on Good Friday to the universal flood of 17 (Genesis 7 says it – 11). And yet the legion 17 destroyed in Germany and the imperfect number for the Pythagoreans. Others are in the gallery above.

The truth is that for each superstition there is an explanation, historical, logical or legendary and that whoever wants to believe it is convinced that something will go wrong. For the 17 there is also a difficult word heptacaidecaphobia, crazy fear of this number, disappeared from plans and aircraft rows. For the East, 4 is the wrong number, for Anglo-Saxon countries the 13. Difficult to agree.

Superstitious people around the world know that chance is inevitable. On Friday 13 or 17 there will always be . At least one a year say math and calendar. This year, however, there are not even statistics to help, such as those that say it costs less to travel and get married on this day because few do. The 2020 does not grant this either. Could it be because it is a leap?

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

READ ALSO

29 February, the day that makes the leap year every 4 years

READ ALSO

17 survivors to overcome Friday 17 February 2017

READ ALSO

But who said that Friday 17 brings bad luck?

READ ALSO

13 guarantees for those who are afraid to travel on Friday 17 (also applies to the 13)