«friends-19»:-here-are-the-4-finalists

In the twenty years in which Amici aired, it had never happened that the boys tightened the shirt of the final without an audience cheering them on. The stands have been empty for three weeks and Maria De Filippi has managed the transmission surrounded by the silence of the studio, but this does not prevent Gaia, Javier, Nicolai and Giulia to contain the emotion for making it and to play it all in the evening of Friday, April 3, when we will discover the name of the winner of the Ballo circuit and of the entire edition.

Never as this time the challenge is equal: to get to the last step are, in fact, two singers and two dancers, two women and two men.

The first to win the 8 yes of the commission and to run to get the golden jersey is Gaia, second classified in the tenth edition of X Factor is already favored by bookmakers. 22 years, originally from Viadana, an Italian father and a Brazilian mother, Gaia traced a path that immediately made her recognizable to the general public, with that voice so powerful and so full of intention as to lead many to bet on her. However, Giulia, , the 20-year-old from Scafati who finally got the better of Nyv and won a place in the final, gave her a hard time. On the other hand, the two dancers respond, who for some are among the good ones of the last editions. Javier , 22 years, Cuban, guilty of having bitterly criticized the production in a moment of anger but then apologizing and being readmitted between the stalls, and Nicolai , the boy of Ukrainian origin and raised in Argentina who did not never hidden a certain security in being the best.

Nyv, the competitor who leaves Amici one step away from the final, however, does not return home empty-handed: she is awarded the Tim Special Prize worth 30 thousand euros for demonstrating its marked artistic growth and the Marlù Prize of 7 thousand euros. The result in terms of listening to the semifinal is extraordinary: 4. 597. 000 spectators equal to 20. 5% of share give Amici the most viewed program title of the evening. All while the special of Tg1 dedicated the coronavirus stops at 1. 794. 000 spectators and 6.6% share. We have repeated it several times that television entertainment is probably the most precious thing we have left to face the quarantine, and many applause to Mediaset for keeping it alive.

