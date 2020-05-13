from-18-may-everything-(almost)-reopens.-depending-on-the-regions

For a couple of days, hairdressers and beauty centers throughout Italy have been calling customers. The go-ahead from the government that grants autonomy on openings starting from Monday 18 May anticipated the hopes of many to raise the shutters in advance of the date of June 1st. However, if there are regions that have already authorized the reopening, there are others that still do not give certainties.

The same applies to restaurants , except that in this case it is the managers who have doubts about the opening which, with too stringent rules, would not be economically viable.

In Veneto the governor Zaia wants to open everything possible, in Emilia-Romagna there is the green light for hairdressers, beauty centers, bars and restaurants, as well as for the beaches. The region that has not yet commented on the total reopening is Lombardia . Certainly the reopening of the shops. Bars, restaurants, hairdressers and beauticians maybe not. The decision was postponed until Thursday pending the guidelines and new data on the infection after the start of Phase 2 on May 4.

The government is considering the possibility of allowing, starting on Monday 18 May, to go to the second homes , provided they are in the region of residence, which is already allowed, for example in Emilia-Romagna. With the opening of shops, bars and restaurants, the constraint that allows travel only to visit relatives could be eliminated, friends could also meet.

Certainly there will be no reopening of the passage between regions on 18 May, perhaps on 25, most likely on June 1st. Everything will depend on the infections.

Instead, the reopening of restaurants is a matter of protocols. According to many managers, those proposed by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and Inail are unsustainable, which would reduce restaurant seats by one third and even more in bathing establishments. The space for each customer in restaurants must more than triple from 1.2 meters to four. Reservations are required, the buffet and the paper menu are banned, electronic payments are better. A predetermined maximum capacity limit must be defined, providing for a space that should normally not be less than 4 square meters for each customer.

Respecting these measures would cause 60% of the covers to be lost according to Roberto Calugi , general manager of Fipe, the federation of the catering sector. It would mean working at a loss. Arrigo Cipriani, patron of the historic Harry's Bar in Venice, will not open: “Monday I won't reopen, with those guidelines it is impossible. These are demented conditions written by people with no ideas and if they remain like this, it will not reopen on Monday or ever again “.

