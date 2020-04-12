from-8-to-20-continuous-hours

This article was published in the issue 15 of Vanity Fair on newsstands until 15 April



FRIENDS WITH THE WHITE COAT

We have never gone to the pharmacy as willingly as in the last few weeks, even when we didn't need it. Because they are among the few open activities, because they allow us a minimum of human contact and because, in addition to medicines, they also sell beauty products. Korff is a pharmacy cosmetic brand, therefore paradoxically privileged. « It is true that we are present in a channel that has never stopped providing its service, but we cannot ignore the situation in which pharmacies are working “, explains Laura May, commercial director of the brand.

«The entrances are limited and it is not unusual to see pharmacies working with lowered shutters. And this has had a decidedly important impact on the sales that, as the data tell us, they held in the first two weeks of March and then flexed in the last two. As an Italian company, ours did not hold back in this battle and, on a corporate level, donated 220 thousand euros to Italian hospitals as well as 100 thousand hand sanitizing gels. Then Korff set up a charity in record time that will donate a contribution for each product sold, from March 1st to 31 May, at the Spallanzani Hospital in Rome. And most importantly, we are working in anticipation of the aftermath. An after that, without any doubt, will have an indelible impact on consumers. From the government we expect that resources will be made available to companies to safeguard employment and that the bureaucracy to obtain them will be streamlined and made faster . Finally, that actions aimed at leaving liquidity in the hands of final consumers to get the economy moving again “

AT THE TEST BENCH: BETWEEN STRENGTH AND DELICACY

Life has accompanied us for 150 years – who has never used the tonic? -, has passed the two wars and will win the coronavirus. Acqua alle Rose by Manetti & Roberts challenges the bad moment by launching a new face that, while acting firmly to combat wrinkles, does not forget the sweetness required by women. It's called Anti-Wrinkle Sensitive Cream, a perfect combination of efficacy and delicacy. Its innovative formula with vegetable collagen has been specially designed for sensitive skin and is perfect for plumping up the skin and relaxing the signs of aging. It is already available in the channels of large retailers.

