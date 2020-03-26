from-«baywatch»-to-«happy-days»:-here-are-the-tv-series-«amarcord»-on-the-air-to-face-the-quarantine

Staying nailed at home leads to creativity, but also to nostalgia. And so, together with the rewatch of the Disney classics available on Disney Plus, the digital platform of the giant of Burbank that arrives in Italy just when the public needed it most, we also get generalist TV. Those who prefer the traditional medium, free and without any subscription to subscribe, can, in fact, travel in the memories at any time of the day thanks to a programming that offers series tv aged incredibly well and ready to remind us of a distant time, when worries were not related to the difficulty of finding a sanitizing gel in the pharmacy, but rather in deciding which cereals to eat for breakfast.

“The house on the prairie” awaits you from Monday to Friday at noon on #ParamountNetwork (channel 27 DTT, tivùsat and Sky 158) pic.twitter.com/c18 nPvLfZK – Paramount Network Italia (@ParamountItalia) March 23, 2020

The occasion can be favorable both for those who have grown up with those series and for the younger ones who have heard of it but who have not yet had the pleasure of tasting its formula. Together with The lady in yellow , which airs on Network 4 every day at 13, to provide the most complete service is definitely Paramount Network , the channel 27 of digital terrestrial which, together with all the other channels of the universe ViacomCBS Network Italy (MTV, Comedy Central, Spike and VH1), launch the campaign # Alonetogether to stay in contact with other people and rediscover the bond within families. To this end, the network offers amarcord programming to keep the public company on days that never seem to end: it starts with Baywatch , which accompanies the awakening of viewers by entertaining them from 6 to 9. 30, to then give way to The Bradford family , another great classic aired from 9. 30 at 11. 30.

We move, then, with The house on the prairie (11 . 30 – 13. 40), but also with Soko – Mysteries in the mountains (17. 40 – 19. 40) and Witch life (19. 40 – 21. 10). From April 6, however, they will also come to the rescue Happy Days at 9. 30 and La Tata at 19. 40 , while on Friday evening it is marked by unmissable marathons like that of Sherlock , who will propose all seasons. But it didn't end there. To come to the rescue of Paramount Network is also Spike , channel 49 of digital terrestrial, which offers timeless cult such as The Jeffersons (11. 50 – 13. 45), Buffy – The Vampire Slayer (starting from 17. 30) and Law & Order (starting from 23. 10). In short, if quarantine has to be, better if in good company.

