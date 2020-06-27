from-bebe-vio-to-manuel-bortuzzo:-the-“special”-athletes-alongside-alex-zanardi

The world of sport, and beyond, has tightened around Alex Zanardi, the hospitalized Paralympic champion in serious condition all hospital of Siena following a tragic road accident. In the avalanche of dedicated thoughts to the paracyclist , there are some who have a particular value as signed by athletes who – just like him – have not surrendered to dramatic episodes of life and have used sport as a medium for the rebirth.

Zanardi, in fact, began to go on his handbike ( four Paralympic golds , ed) a few years later the impressive car crash of the Lausitzring in September 2001, which cost him the amputation of both lower limbs. «You are the reference model for our Paralympic dreams», he writes on the profile Bebe Vio, hit in 11 years from fulminant meningitis: just like Alex, you have not let down by bad luck.

Today she is a true testimonial of the movement, but before her there was Zanardi anyway: « A lighthouse, gave voice to all of us clearing customs of the disability “, recalls the paracyclist Francesca Porcellato, hit by a truck at 18 months and remained in a wheelchair. « Come on Alex », reply Oney Tapia, ex Italian-Cuban rugby player today – after losing his sight due to the 'impact against a branch while doing the gardener – specialized in discus throw.

«I'll wait for you glass of wine that we promised ourselves », writes on social media Giovanni Achenza, paratriathlon athlete who has reported a serious spinal cord injury also following a work accident. «Come on my friend, you must not give up even now », he adds on his profile Giusy Versace , who at 28 years was the victim of a road accident in which he lost both legs and at 32 began to run with a pair of prostheses.

A sort of double life , which has also distinguished Monica Contrafatto, who suffered serious injuries to his right leg while he was in Afghanistan enlisted in the army: «I met three times Alex, “he said,” is the person best that I have known in the Paralympic world. A champion of humility , I hope to recover soon ». On the same line Annalisa Minetti, cross-country skier who at 18 years he discovered his degenerative disease at sight.

«You got us once amazed , you I ask to do it. Indeed, you have to do it », says Annalisa in a video posted on her accounts. Testimonials of those who, precisely, through sport have continued to struggle : see the weightlifter Assunta Legnante , who at 31 years faced the aggravation of visual problems caused by a glacuoma, or the sprinter Martina Caironi, who lost her left leg due to a motorcycle accident in 2007, when it was as soon as an adult.

The last in chronological order to be jumped on the front pages of newspapers for his willpower linked to the sporting commitment is Manuel Bortuzzo, young swimmer who dreamed of the Olympics but in February 2019 he was hit by a bullet which caused him a spinal cord injury: «When I was in hospital Alex sent me a message to give me come on, 'the boy revealed. “From him I learned to look for a gift in my tragedy “.

“Born again“, like the title of his book. Also thanks to sport .

READ ALSO

Alex Zanardi, the anxiety of the family and the words of the witness

READ ALSO

Niccolò Zanardi, the post for dad: «I will not leave this hand»