from-bernabeu-to-bombonera,-stadiums-become-hospitals

From game cathedrals, to field hospitals. From football religious temples, to outposts where you fight for life. The Coronavirus emergency has also transformed stadiums around the world. Which in the last month – with the stop of all the European championships – have first emptied and today they reopen their doors. Stadiums-sanctuaries that change their intended use . The game of hope is played inside.

The athletics track of the Brazilian “Nilton Santos” stadium in Rio where Usain Bolt ran for his last Olympiad – that of Rio 2016 – today it has become a department store , where medicines and equipment for health emergencies are crammed.

The treasure chest where Rossi and Tardelli's Italy in 1982 won its World Cup, one of the most majestic stadiums in the world, the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, will serve the same purpose, after an agreement between the “Merengues” club and the Spanish Sports Council, which has to face a collapsing healthcare system. The «Bombonera» stadium in Buenos Aires – which saw the birth of Maradona's genius – will make his contribution by hosting patients who have no place in the hospitals of the Argentine capital.

Even in Italy we are moving in the same direction. Tuscany is the fifth region for cases of positivity (over 3. 200). After intensive care and health surveillance, the third level also involves other structures, including sports facilities. So the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina offered the mayor of Florence Nardella the opportunity to host in Coverciano – the Federal Technical Center on the outskirts of Florence – the positives in quarantine. More than 50 rooms are available, in which, usually, the days of the retreat all the national blue teams. The hotel and the auditorium will therefore be intended for people in isolation. The management will be entrusted to the local ASL and to the Civil Protection. National coach Roberto Mancini said that “At this absurd moment it is nice that the FIGC demonstrates this sensitivity”. The blue house will then become a house of solidarity.

It is a solidarity that embraces the whole planet. In Argentina more than fifteen clubs have offered to allocate their facilities to deal with the Coronavirus emergency. The list also includes the “Nuevo Gasometro”, the San Lorenzo de Almagro stadium, the team that Pope Francis is supporting. The same happens in Brazil, where while transporting medicines and getting beds in plants, the protest continues against President Bolsonaro, accused of managing the Coronavirus emergency with too much superficiality. It is the protest of the “Panelacos”: people look out of the windows and make pots and dishes ring loudly.