from-«bombshell»-to-«7-hours-to-make-you-fall-in-love»:-unreleased-films-arrive-(finally)-directly-in-streaming

He held out as long as he could but, faced with the protracted lockdown and the forecasts of a slow, very slow recovery, which will paralyze the industry for the foreseeable future, the cinema momentarily raises the white flag and decides to reinvert. While the release dates are canceled and postponed who knows when, the Seventh Art finds as its ally the enemy that some Festival directors such as Thierry Frémaux have fought with their nails and teeth: the streaming platform. And so, after the launch of Sky Primafila Premiere , which has already made available on the own film catalog initially intended for cinema such as Trolls World Tour , A son named Erasmus , Emma and L invisible man , Amazon Prime Video and Infinity are now coming forward .

The Colossus of Bezos decides to host, within the service, four titles that should have been released in the room and now available for all subscribers to the service: it is Bombshell – The voice of the scandal , the film Jay Roach with Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie Oscar winner for the best make-up and hairstyle and dedicated to the sexual scandal linked to the director of Fox News Roger Ailes; What do you leave me with you , the romantic comedy with KJ Apa, already protagonist of Riverdale , and Britt Robertson; The Forgotten Prince , the new film by Oscar-winning director Michel Hazanavicius with Omar Sy, and Here the paw 2 – A friend is forever , the sequel to the successful film by Gail Mancuso with Dennis Quaid. The first two films will be available from 17 April, while the last two from 24.

On Infinity comes the film Italian 7 hours to make you fall in love , which marks the directorial debut of Giampaolo Morelli, here as a journalist who, after being betrayed by his fiancée, thinks well of enrolling in a towing course held by a professional of the conquest interpreted by Serena Rossi. In short, in times of thin and forced stop at home , it was time for the cinema to find an alternative way not to miss the films that were destined to be released at this time. We do not say that seeing them at home is the same thing as watching them in the room – far from us – but looking for an alternative, taking advantage of the technology we have to make sure that the public continues to watch the films right now. reasonable choice.

