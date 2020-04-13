from-brad-pitt-to-charlize-theron:-single-stars-but-perpetually-“in-pairs”-(only-for-gossip)

Some stars for fans and gossip are impossible to place in the category of “lonely hearts” . Despite declaring single (and maybe even happy), the tabloids compete to attribute new, sometimes improbable, flames to him. The most notable case is that of Brad Pitt . Ever since he broke up with Angelina Jolie , the actor rumored to have had relationships – never try – with a string of more or less famous women: from Charlize Theron a Margot Robbie , by the spiritual guru Sat Hari Khalsa to the ex Jennifer Aniston , by the scientist Neri Oxman to the actress Alia Shawkat . The star has been calling for a long time to the phantom engagements that gossip gives him. So much so that he even joked about us from the Golden Globe stage 2020: «I came alone. I wanted to bring my mother, but I could not, because they say they have a relationship with every person who walks by my side . It would have been embarrassing. “



Idnetic fate for Charlize Theron . The actress, after the break with Sean Penn in the 2015 , at least officially he had no other companions. Yet on paper (tabloids) his love life is very lively. Among the many flames that attributed it there is, needless to say, Brad Pitt : «Ironically it was her ex, Sean Penn, who introduced them. And from that moment the relationship was born », an insider confided, in January 2019, to the Sun . Of course, it would have been a beautiful couple. Too bad that history has never had confirmation. And that the actress is actually still sentimentally free. And happy: « I prefer to be single than to feel resentment towards someone who doesn't it allows you to be what I am “.

But the idea that a beautiful woman, erotic dream of millions of men, is cheerfully a spinster, seems unacceptable to most. The case of Irina Shayk also demonstrates this. The Russian supermodel did not have time to wipe away the tears for the breakup with Bradley Cooper, from whom she had the little Lea , who had already paired it with Scott Eastwood . Then it was the turn of the stylist Riccardo Tisci . While the latest rumors want her to be engaged to Vito Schnabel , art collector known for his excellent ex flames – by Amber Heard to Heidi Klum passing through Demi Moore and Elle Macpherson .

Also the existence of Bradley Cooper , of course, it is inconceivable without a woman by your side. Of any age. And in fact in July 2019 the tabloids have managed to attribute to the 45-year-old even a flirtation with the 70-year-old Anna Wintour , the famous director of Vogue America . An alleged liason that sparked the irony of the social networks, also because at the time the news to which more credit was given (as well as the most succulent) was another: the beautiful Bradley had gone to live with the woman who had her blown to Irina: Lady Gaga. Since then countless other flames have been attributed to the star, including the Bond girl Ana de Armas (who instead is with Ben Affleck). In reality the only woman in her life, at least for the moment, is little Lea .

Another “perpetually in love”, but only for the gossip, is Emma Watson . In 2015 it was even attributed a flirtation with Prince Harry (promptly denied). The actress is so fed up with boyfriends that she taboids her that she coined a new definition for herself: «Self partnered» , “partner of myself”. Because she is “single and happy” but feels the pressure of society: “If you don't have a home, if you don't have a husband, if you don't have a child, and you've accomplished 30 years, there is an incredible amount of anxiety around you “.

