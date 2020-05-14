from-«chain-reaction»-to-«temptation-island»:-the-tv-we-will-see-in-the-summer-(post-covid)

In a period marked by stagnation and the inability to move from home, television did what it could , sometimes succeeding and sometimes not. It was the spring of the video connections with a disturbed connection and of the empty stands and, now that Phase 2 has allowed the restart of several programs suspended during Phase 1, from Come to me to Said done , from Men and Women to The inheritance , is it is necessary to try to go back to the starting blocks and put a solid foundation for the summer that is just around the corner.

With all the difficulties and strict compliance with regulations to ensure the safety and health of the workers involved, the TV looks to the future with quiet optimism. The winter season lasts until the end of June and, most likely, the we will see a new schedule starting from from early July to September .

Second TvBlog , one the first to leave will be Chain Reaction , the historical quiz conducted by Marco Liorni that could return to Raiuno starting from 29 June: the formula should be the same as always, with the same games and the same heats, even if there will be no audience in studio and all competitors will be called upon to maintain social distancing. Registrations, meanwhile, have already started and everything, except for unforeseen events of the last hour, should return as it has always been. It continues with Me and you, the early afternoon program conducted by Pierluigi Diaco which in winter continued to air on Saturday in the late evening , and with a new version of Unomattina which, always according to what is anticipated TvBlog , may involve Alessandro Baracchini of Rai News and the correspondent of TG1 Giorgia Cardinaletti. And while the faces of the possible hosts of the house are outlined La Vita in Diretta Estate , there is talk of a program dedicated to the world of the third age with Beppe Convertini and Anna Falchi and a show aired on Saturday and Sunday for Monica Marangoni, as well as the return of Veronica Maya on Raidue starting from 25 May with Italy that makes, a format broadcast from Monday to Friday busy telling the story of the local communities engaged in social work.

As for Mediaset and the first evening, amateurs will not be disappointed: a new edition of Temptation Island will be there . Castings, as announced on the program's social channels, have already started. Interviewed exclusively by VanityFair.it, Maria De Filippi explained that physical contact is not necessary to ignite the fuse of jealousy which, in after all, it is the basis of the show: «Physical contact is not necessarily fundamental: what makes boyfriends and girlfriends angrier is not so much the massage on the back, but the confidence with the suitors and suitors, telling your emotions and your life after a minute. Jealousy always arises from this, also because, once the initial passion is overcome, only the feelings remain. We are trying to work on this ». In short, it will be a normal yet different summer: with the hope that the TV will distract and put more ideas into action than we saw in Phase 1.

