from-cole-sprouse-to-sophie-turner,-here-are-the-celebs'-celebrity-crushes

Let's face it: at least once in life we ​​all had a celebrity crush. As a child I had a stratospheric one for Cole Sprouse when he starred in Zack and Cody at the Grand Hotel .

Then I saw him growing up in Riverdale and … oh well, what do I tell you to do?

But what happens when celebs have a crush on other celebs? The other day I read that Jason Momoa , when he was 8 years old, he had taken a skid for Denise de I Robinson , played by Lisa Bonet . Today the two are married. It makes you laugh, doesn't it? But in the world of Hollywood it is not so rare that those who are already famous have their own celebrity crush.

From Shawn Mendes to Timothée Chalamet, that's who stole whose heart. What is yours?

JASON MOMOA + LISA BONET = LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT

There are crushes that never go away. Like the one that Jason Momoa has for Lisa Bonet , his wife from 14 years and mother of her two children. He fell in love with it when he was a child, when he saw her acting in the tv series The Robinsons . She was dressed as Denise , had 11 years older than him and shortly thereafter he would have a daughter with Lenny Kravitz.

In a recent interview, the Hawaiian actor said that at the time he was literally crazy about her: “I'm lucky, I married my first crush. So if someone tells you it's impossible, you can cite my case. Today I am her husband, but I have liked her since I watched her on television. I remember at the time I thought I would have liked to be with her all my life. ” And so it was. Cole Sprouse , can you hear me?

COLE SPROUSE + JENNIFER ANISTON = FRIENDS

Did you know that as a child Cole Sprouse also played a part in FRIENDS ? Well yes. He was in the role of Ben , the son of Ross . Of course, who could be his celebrity crush if not Jennifer Aniston ? Do you think he was so excited at the thought of working with her that he forgot the jokes on the set. He told it during an interview at the Late Night Show , when he revealed that the actress was his first pre-adolescent crush. “I remember that even a certain cameraman had noticed that I was in love with her, but I think the whole world was in love with her. They made fun of me, I was so intimidated by her and I always turned red “.

SOPHIE TURNER + MATTHEW PERRY = FRIENDS AGAIN

Just imagine what would happen if Sansa Stark from Winterfell tried to conquer Chandler Bing at Central Perk in New York offering him a cigarette. Unbelievable, right? Before getting married with Joe Jonas , Sophie Turner had a crazy crush on Matthew Perry , the actor of FRIENDS . About 4 years ago, he even attempted to board him while he was shooting a theater show near his home. She told it in an interview: “Every day I went around the corner to go to Budgens , which is a small supermarket, just to see it. I remember that he smoked a lot, so I thought of buying a lighter in order to light a cigarette. But when I got closer, he already had one so it was very embarrassing. I thought he would contact me for an appointment, but he didn't. ” Come on Sophie , after all it didn't go so badly and you had your happy ending in that of LA .

SHAWN MENDES + EMMA WATSON = WINGARDIUM LEVIOSA

If you thought that the celebrity crush of Shawn Mendes was his girlfriend Camila Cabello you were wrong. The singer is a huge fan of Harry Potter and his first big crush was nothing less than Emma Watson . Then oh well, he was never afraid to show her all his teenage love via social media. He even said he sorted the houses in Hogwarts and ended up in Gryffindor just to meet Hermione .

A few years ago, they even met live and he was obviously very embarrassed: «I sweated a lot but I think I played my cards well». Eye Shawn , who immediately starts the ship here!

EMMA WATSON + TOM FELTON = FEAR POTTER?

Maybe with Shawn would never work, because she too had her own celebrity crush. What a saga finale would have been if Hermione Granger had started with Draco Malfoy giving life to the OTP of Dramione ? You will hardly believe it: during the first two films, when he had 11 years, Emma Watson had heart-shaped eyes for her set-mate Tom Felton , who never returned his feelings (no comment). “It was literally my first crush. He knows it very well. We talked about it and we still laugh. We are really good friends now, and that's really nice. “

JENNIFER LAWRENCE + TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET = CALL ME WHEN YOU FAT

CBCR, i.e. grow well I review. That's what Jennifer Lawrence thought we all thought, actually) when she saw the then 21 enne Timothée Chalamet in that masterpiece which is Call me by your name . Since that time, he has never missed an opportunity to show all his weakness for him. So much so that the two continue to exchange appreciation at a distance through interviews. She said of him: “He is so cool and talented,” he said of her: “It's beautiful, what an honor for me!” Jennifer however she is 30 years old and in addition to making fun of their age difference also jokes about their build: « Chalamet ? I wait for it to grow a little. I put it on a little fattening and then I'll come forward as soon as it is thirty years old. ” We just have to wait … we would see them well stumble together on the stage of the Academy .

HAILEY BALDWIN + JUSTIN BIEBERS = THE BIEBERS

Ok, let's face it: Justin Bieber had already conquered us when he was only a thirteen year old prodigy without tattoos and climbed the world rankings with Baby . Do you know who, just eleven years old, had already lost his head for him? Just Hailey Baldwin , who a few years later even managed to marry with his very first crush. Calm, patience and perseverance help. If you are the Biebers , dreams are desires. Today the two are among the couples we love (and love each other) the most. In addition to Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet , they are the second example of a marriage between crush. Who will be the third?