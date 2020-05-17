from-cristina-marino-pregnant-to-katy-perry:-the-spring-of-vip-pancioni-(and-social-networks)

There are many vip storks arriving. And many stars, after announcing pregnancy on Instagram, via Instagram continue to document it with photos and posts . Luca Argentero , class 1978, and Cristina Marino , thirteen years younger, last December they made it known that they will be parents of a sissy with a snap of love: “You and I, we become three” . Since then, on the social profiles of the actor and his partner, we have seen many photos of the growing baby bump. The last shot, beautiful, was proudly published by the future dad.

Proclaiming Cristina « Best Mamy 2020 . “



Also Alena Seredova , 42 years, she is telling on social media all the joy of a future mother. The former model is expecting her third child, who will be born in June: « She will be female “. After two males, Louis Thomas and David Lee , 12 is 10 years, both had by the ex Gigi Buffon, today paired with Ilaria D ' Friend. For Alena he will be the first child with his partner Alessandro Nasi, and he is a bit as if it were the first pregnancy. “At my age I decided to dive into this new adventure,” he explained in connection from his home in Turin with Come to me , « because, since the last child, ten have passed years and I don't remember anything anymore. “

Among the future VIP and social mothers there are also Lea Michele , Katy Perry , Eva Riccobono , Camilla Luddington and Hilaria Baldwin . In the gallery above we have collected all the most beautiful photos in which they show followers the growing belly . Missing only the appeal of Gigi Hadid : the model expects a girl from her boyfriend Zayn Malik but images that tell the pregnancy, to date, are not there. No social photos even for Sophie Turner, who is expecting her first child from Joe Jonas . The actress has not yet made the news official, but the paparazzi who immortalized her through the streets of Los Angeles hand in hand with the husband , I wear a shirt that reveals the tummy .



Browse gallery

READ ALSO

Katy Perry, pregnancy in the time of the covid and “the depression that comes in waves”

READ ALSO

Beatrice Valli gave birth: «Benvenuta Azzurra»

READ ALSO

Kourtney Kardashian silences those who say she is pregnant: «This is the shape of my body»