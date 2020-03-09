from-empty-studies-to-the-suspension-of-«quarta-repubblica»-and-«verissimo»:-the-effects-of-coronavirus-on-tv

We think of the television studios and immediately the applause, the screams, the teams that decide to take sides on this or that other side, laugh or cry according to the jokes proposed by guests and commentators, come to mind. Let's talk, however, about the times before coronavirus , the wave that led to the closure of schools and smart working, but also to all the measures issued in the desperate attempt to contain the infection and avoid gatherings of all kinds. A warning that has also touched the television studios that, from Milan to Rome, have been forced to do without the public, leaving the conductors at the center of empty, bare studies, without the public encouraging them.

The show must go on , the good old Freddie would say, and so we go on, we pretend that everything is always as it is always was to take the episode home and then seal up in the house and not go out until the next editorial meeting.

The program of @ rete4 @QRepubblica suspended due to medical caution

Broadcast on a special edition of @StaseraItalia pic.twitter.com/1WLIW8ZqvI – QuiMediaset (@QuiMediaset_it) March 9, 2020

The thing, of course, is dealt with in a different way depending on the character and the airing network. Propaganda Live , in the episode of March 6, chooses, for example, to occupy the empty seats of the public with the hardbacks by Eminem, Chiara Ferragni, Ornella Vanoni, Bono Vox and those who have more of them: the idea, particularly appreciated by the public of the Network, becomes objective and provides colleagues with a fundamental lesson on the importance of to play down, to reverse the medal and transform the absence of typhus into something original. And if CR4 – The republic of women resorts to the recorded applause and programs of Barbara D 'Urso , from Sunday Live to Live – It is not the D'Urso , try to make up for the lack by calling the loudest guests in the audience at the meeting, others, such as the evening of Amici , choose to go to wave without dedicating a half word to those stands that until the week before were covered with joy and banners and that now seem inhabited only by the hay balls that are seen in western movies. The feeling from home, especially the fronts of a program as followed as Amici, is alienating especially because we are talking about a show that sees the public as the main engine of the operation, the fuse that allows the boys to perform with more energy and the judges to go heavier in the comments. That everything appears in some ways weakened, without an extra boost, seems evident, yet Maria De Filippi decides to ignore the elephant in the room and go straight as if nothing had happened. One thing that, however, just did not succeed to the other party, or to the Corrida , which was forced to stop because he sees in the seats in the studio the main element of his formula. It is not, however, the only one.

Like if you also want the bear of #Amici 19 pic.twitter.com/c7Co4xgoc3 – Official Friends (@AmiciUfficiale) March 6, 2020

To stop, this time for more serious reasons, are also Le Iene and Quarta Repubblica : the reason is related to the positive result of the swab for coronavirus performed by a member of the editorial staff in the first case and by the conductor Nicola Porro in the second. Due to the provisions ministerial, the obligation is the quarantine for all the workers involved. A provision that was there to involve all those who were present at the special Porta a Porta sent on 6 March after the news of Nicola Zingaretti's positivity to the virus and his recent contacts with Bruno Vespa, then a negative result. And if The Unknown Soliti risked jumping due to the absence of “unknown” and Italy Yes has patented live the new greeting “foot against foot” between Marco Liorni and his guests, elsewhere the silence of the armchairs echoes in increasingly empty studies. From Siege by Daria Bignardi to Those who football , from Domenica In to Che tempo che fa, the impression is always the same: bewilderment, perplexity, curiosity, screenshots that we will keep for years to come because such a thing had never happened on Italian television and we hope it won't happen again. Mediaset chooses, at least for this phase, not to broadcast Verissimo , CR4 and Sunday Live at aim of strengthening the infotainment contents such as Morning Five , Afternoon Five : a drastic decision that makes us understand how the situation has now become even more exceptional. The only semblances of normality, at least for the moment, are offered by all the recorded contributions which, fortunately for them, can still count on the warmth of the studio audience: from Men and Women to There is mail for you . But, we will tell you, in some cases the absence of the spectators helps us to understand something more than the strength of a program: without the applause that covers and often disturbs, we focus more on what the characters have to say and what happens live. Which, in some ways, is a double-edged sword: in just two weeks we immediately identified what works regardless of the murmur in the background and what not and, perhaps, it is appropriate to treasure it for when everything is over and the stands will start to populate again.

