from-erdem-to-dries-van-noten,-an-open-letter-to-revolutionize-the-fashion-system

Last October, 250 prominent brand in the international fashion scene have joined their forces and will in the Fashion Pact , a document in which each of them, from Chanel to Prada, has committed itself to achieving a series of objectives aimed at to a sustainable transformation of industry. An important transition phase which, with the arrival of the pandemic from Covid – 19 , has revealed his need and has put in further discussion , related to the impact of the fashion sector on the environment but not only.

An open conversation, the one about the future of the industry, further developed by a letter, just made public, signed by Erdem, Dries Van Noten, Joseph Altuzarra, Proenza Schouler and other key brands of the fashion system.

The document proposes a clear and structured plan to contribute to the change of fashion, starting from the fashion weeks in which the collections are presented: in fact, for the designer designers, it would be necessary to report the Autumn / Winter season between the months of August and January, and the Spring / Summer season between February and July . Not only to create a more balanced flow of deliveries during the reference season, but also to recreate that desire, which has become increasingly imperceptible, of expectation and awareness in buying a piece of clothing at the right time , without frenzy or part of those who buy, or those who create, with the increasingly unsustainable weight – humanly and in reference to the environmental consequences – of the so-called market needs.

The proposal, among the various points, also includes a revision and an adaptation of the fashion shows , together the invitation to use digital showrooms more and more, to encourage professionals to travel less and limit the waste of fabrics and inventory. Signed by prominent designers, the letter was made through a series of conversations between some of the big names in the sector, including CEOs and buyers who, together, have built a plan that could remedy the defects of the current system. The team aims to implement this change starting from the next Fall / Winter season 2020, and not is that yet another sign of how much the fashion system has to deal with a subversion of its paradigms.

Last year, Demna Gvasalia left the reins of the Vetements brand also because of the unsustainable rhythms to which the artistic directors must submit their own, natural, creative flow , and for the same reason, a few months ago Virgil Abloh took a break from the fashion shows for both his Off-White brand and the Louis Vuitton menswear line. To mark the metamorphosis now underway in the industry, also the farewell of Saint Laurent to the calendar of the next fashion week, as well as the return of Giorgio Armani in Milan also for the Haute Couture Privé line, after years in Paris.

In addition to giving the whole sector time to stop and reflect, the forced changes that this historical period has made within the economic fabric, are helping us to understand how much and how the fashion system needs to change to adapt to the world to come . By contributing to the creation of a perspective that sees man at the center, yes, but in profound correlation with his real needs and the rest of the world.

