from-ferragni-to-heidi-klum:-love-(social)-in-the-time-of-the-coronavirus

The quarantine, in the process of social deflation, has become a prelude to a new conjugal complicity (to put it mildly). It has been said “Wait and you will see, the boom of births.” But what has been seen in China, where the pandemic has now run its course, is something else, because not chubby babies were born, but disagreements and quarrels. Asia has seen the spread of divorces, of broken couples, of a Moors who ended up under the imperfect blows of forced coexistence.

According to the Global Times , the requests for separation would be many that, in some districts of China, the branches would now be clogged. Too many practices, too many people, too much sadness would have followed Coronavirus and an emergency that, in Italy (and not only), is also fought via social media.

In the darkest days of the quarantine and the victims of a country that is afraid of the economic recession, the influencers and the famous have wanted to use their private channels to tell another side of the pandemic in their own way. There have been live music, informal chatter. The doors of otherwise inaccessible houses have been thrown open and, online, there has been proof of how much difference the prospect can make.

Chiara Ferragni was the first to seek good from bad. « The positive side of these days? The time we spend together “, wrote at the foot of a photo, telling how love at home can find a way to express itself in the best way. This thesis seems to be supported (also) by the many social couples who populate Instagram.

Heidi Klum, who, despite having to separate from her husband Tom Kaulitz, spent stories and posts to tell how the affection for the family should encourage us to obey, without if and without but. Valentina Ferragni made her boyfriend, Luca Vezil, the reason for her happiness. “If we are together, everything will be fine. Ready to spend these weeks always together: to console us, to kiss us, to find a way to entertain us, to fight over the stupid things, to make peace once more, to see all the films that we promised to see, to read books that we had wanted to read for a long time, to put every corner of the house in order, to always find one more reason to smile and above all to do all this together »Wrote the little Ferragni family, who with her boyfriend has started a social entertainment program. Short stories, evenings of homemade pizza, television, tracksuit and sweatshirts, in the awareness of how the other can be comfort and resource.

On Instagram, at the time of Coronavirus, family photos supplanted selfies, blurred images of children, hugs (safely), kisses with the mask. The glossy services of famous couples have given way to glimpses of normality, gratitude and domestic warmth. And the idea that the fate of all of us may end up resembling China's tomorrow has become a little further away. Because social media say that love in the time of the Coronavirus, although sometimes difficult, is not only possible. It is saving.

