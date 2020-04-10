From “Gray's Anatomy” to “E.R.”: this is how the doctors on TV thank the real heroes

Those who have worn the white coat even if only pretending, for a moment putting themselves in the shoes of those who fight against the pain and the urgency of a lane, can understand the effort that doctors and health workers all over the world are doing in recent weeks to deal with the coronavirus emergency. And this is why several actors made famous by the medical drama of television have thought it well to share a message in favor of “real heroes” , of all the professionals who do the impossible every day to save lives and contain the infection before it is too late.

The initiative, shared on Olivia Wilde's Instagram profile, which in Dr. House played Thirteen, involving several colleagues from series dedicated to the world of medicine.

They are all there: by Julianna Margulies and Maura Tierney by E.R. – Frontline Doctors to Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison of Scrubs ; from Freddie Highmore of The Good Doctor to Neil Patrick Harris of Doogie Howser, MD , until the great return of two historical protagonists of Grey's Anatomy : Patrick Dempsey and Sandra Oh, or Derek Sheperd and Cristina Yang. «The closest thing to being a doctor to me was wearing a lab coat. And even if you can get closer to the experience, it is not the same thing at all. I simply want to thank all the real heroes who are active in healthcare »explains Wilde who, in the project, managed to convince the colleagues of Dr. House Lisa Edelstein, Omar Epps, Jennifer Morrison, Kal Pen and Peter Jacobson.

Each in their own way, withholding the emotion linked to the importance of the mission, the actors tried to express their thanks to the medical staff from all over the world: «On behalf of the false doctors of all the world, we want to thank the real health superheroes at the forefront of this crisis “ underlines Wilde before promoting donations to guarantee essential resources to rescuers, to those who risk their lives to save ours. And who knows if the fiction of seriality can somehow serially support the reality much more grim and dramatic than today.

READ ALSO

Ellen Pompeo: «Patrick Dempsey? We haven't heard from him since he left Grey's Anatomy “

READ ALSO

«The Good Doctor»: the «puppy» that has conquered everyone