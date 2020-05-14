from-korea-to-europe,-here's-how-contact-tracing-is-done-in-the-world

From the politics of Korea to the open debate in Europe, from the choice between decentralized and centralized to the USA: how the contagions are traced from Covid – 19?

A doctor in Portugal while administering a swab to a patient (Photo by Horacio Villalobos # Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)

What will be the operational tools that will allow Italy to get out of the emergency to enter the phase 2 in safety ? L' WHO indicates in contact tracing one of the weapons. Its scheme is to trace, test and treat the contagions, to isolate and extinguish the new epidemic pockets that could emerge at the end of the lockdowns.

And smartphone apps won't suffice, like explained from ' Ada Lovelace Institute, if they are not used in a integrated tracking system, following the example of what has been done in many countries of the world.

South Korea model

La South Korea has created the most efficient model among democracies. The numbers say it: she managed to crush the curve in 20 days without closing the country and its mortality rate is most bass of the world (2, 23%) . The new cases are now counted under the symbolic figure of the 15 infected people per day . These results are the result of a policy of swabs which led, from the earliest stages, to testing up to 20 thousand people a day.

At the heart of the template “ test, test, test ” Korean there is no form of contact tracing based on applications that use bluetooth. The data on the infected are collected directly by the authorities of Korean Center for Disease Control (Kcdc) . The law gives him the power to swab, to investigate the contacts of the infected, to collect and process information quickly and effectively to immediately stop the spread of the virus.

The movements made by Covid positives – 19 are reconstructed from the analysis of the gps tracks of the their cell phones and transactions with their credit and debit cards which certify purchases made in shops or restaurants , crossed with the images of the surveillance cameras and the verbal declarations of the infected. The places identified in this way are then closed and sanitized, and then reopened after a couple of days. Smartphone applications, some of which are mandatory, are only one element in the information transmission chain: they are used to keep the authorities up to date on the state of health of individuals entering Korea, to monitor people quarantined and to report to the citizens the places affected by the infection to favor a distancing intelligent social. The basis of this system is the modification in 2015 of law on the prevention of infectious diseases, entered into force after the mistakes that South Korea had made during the epidemic of Mers from 2015 .

In a document produced by the Korean government reads that ” the epidemiological investigation support system operates rigorously to protect the privacy “. To access information on the location of an infected person, additional authorization from the national police is required. The management platform works on a temporary basis and all personal data stored in it are deleted once completed the answer to Covid 19. However, his cyber security system did not avoid some problems. Although very sensitive data such as the name of the infected person or his residence are not revealed, from the crossing of some information it was possible in some very rare cases to make speculation on the identity of the infected.

The situation in Europe

In Europe Belgium has decided that for the moment it will not develop an application. “ There is no need, contact tracing can be done manually and we have been doing it for years “, said the minister of telecommunications Philippe De Backer. So he will focus on the assumption of 2000 “Covid detective” , distributed regionally, which will go to hunting the infected to test and isolate them. The regions will also be responsible for their formation. “Self then the app can be used, we will implement it later “, added De Backer.

L ' Ireland also employs young cadets of the army on contact tracing. His strategy is based on some operational centers spread throughout the national territory. When a person tests positive for the swab, his information is entered into a computer system called Covid – 19 Tracker and are only accessible to tracing operators. The “ tracers ” contact the infected person to inform them of the test result and to find out who they have been in contact with. Confidentiality is guaranteed by assigning each an anonymous ID. Tracers do not reveal the identity of the infected to any of the people called during the next process, which serves to guide secondary contacts. To date, Ireland uses more than 1500 people for this task. A app will also be adopted by the end of the month to support manual investigations.

L' England is moving in the wake of Ireland with a plan that involves the use of 18 mila contact tracer, of which 3000 will be healthcare professionals. But they could serve them up to 100 thousand. Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health System (Nhs), specified that “ contact tracing will be more effective the more we manage to lower the number of infected with containment measures “. Today in England it is difficult to test all the people who have the symptoms. Between 18 March and 16 April well 15. 000 citizens every day called the NHS health care phone line reporting potential Covid symptoms – 19. To swab them and their contacts would be necessary 60 thousand tests per day , while today England can only do it 37 thousand. So many of them are likely to be told to isolate themselves without testing. In the meantime, the United Kingdom is also planning a smartphone application . “ It is essential to keep the virus under control , “said Health Minister Matt Hancock.

The France focuses entirely on the model Robert of digital contact tracing, although the first minister Edouard Philippe in his speech all National Assembly of the 28 April changed priorities. He promised that brigades of agents will be recruited in each department to handle the tracing. According to the president of the French Scientific Council, Jean-Francois Delfraissy, they may be needed 30 thousand people to carry out this identification work and test: “ We will then leave the infected person the choice to isolate themselves at home or to be hosted in special structures , such as hotels that have been requisitioned “.

Centralized vs decentralized

The French application will be launched on June 2 and will follow a centralized data management model, while other European countries have chosen decentralized systems that integrate with new technologies that Apple and Google have made available to allow mutual recognition of mobile phones via Bluetooth. This stance by American giants, unwilling to leave their systems open to state interference, angered the French digital minister, Cedric O , which attacked Google and Apple for not having collaborated in the development of the French application. The United Kingdom , at first sponsor of the centralized model, is evaluating a paradigm shift : the prospect of not seeing your application that can be integrated with the majority of smartphones on the market is a risk that the English health system cannot run.

“ The data exchanged between mobile phones should not be used for anything other than to do contact tracing “tells us Michale Veale , professor of digital law at UCL, member of the consortium Dp3t and promoter of the decentralized model. “ There is no need for the state to know the chain of my infections, the important thing is that those who came into contact with a infected person is warned automatically by the application and who can decide how to behave. Let us not turn it into a gateway for an invasion of citizens' privacy “.

But the decentralized model Is it compatible with the state interest in having control over the development of the epidemic? “ Certainly in terms of effectiveness it would be better to have a centralized model , because it guarantees greater coverage of the contagion scenarios and because it can also identify the asymptomatic , which would not appear in the decentralized model “he explains Marco Trombetti , CEO of Pi Campus. “ If we look at what happened to Singapore, which adopted a decentralized model, the application was of little use in eradicating the virus , so much so that it was decided to intervene with a lockdown “. The analysis of data at a centralized level then has another function.

“ A shared server with the health authorities makes it easier to make the data collected by the applications available for tracking “, explains the physicist Alessandro Vespignani , one of the greatest experts in computational epidemiology. “ This may lead to the closure of areas at risk quickly, in case of emergence of new infectious clusters. Predictive models based on the analysis of aggregate big data lead to the adoption of very effective preventive actions “. On the other hand, however, in the event of an attack by hacker, l accumulation of large quantities of sensitive medical data in a single server could jeopardize the privacy of million of people. “ But already today the world is protected by similar encryption systems to the centralized model “says Trumpets: “ We already have a great deal of experience with healthcare systems and banks. We are not inventing a new technology with new risks “.

The role of the interviewers

On the digital front, also Germany is moving towards a decentralized application. While waiting for its refinement, the Robert Koch Institute had already opened a public call in March to look for the so-called “containement scout” : support staff for crisis management with the task of interviewing coronavirus patients by telephone and the people with whom they entered in contact. The announcement , aimed at students and those who could take a six-month break from work, included a remuneration of 2325 euros per month. Angela Merkel claimed recently that: “ The public health service plays a perhaps less visible but equally crucial role in the fight against the pandemic. The Robert Koch Institute will establish 105 mobile teams composed of students, containment scouts who can be deployed where there is a special need “. The goal is for each German state to have teams consisting of 5 tracers each 20 thousand inhabitants.

Even the United States, private health paradise, are thinking of strengthening public health structures . To date, federal contact tracers are 2200, while America is believed to need of 300. 000 agents . Some states and cities therefore started to organize themselves, but in no particular order. For example on Massachussets launched its contact tracing campaign on April 3 together with Partners in Health , a nonprofit that fought Ebola in West Africa. California has announced plans to build a “army” of 10 thousand people who will monitor the execution of the tests and investigate the contacts. According to guidelines of the Center for Disease Control , case investigations, their tracking and monitoring must be linked to timely tests, clinical services and agile data management systems, to facilitate the real-time electronic transmission of laboratory data and of cases useful for implementing public health policies.

The project could come to their aid Safe Paths of Mit , thought of as an ecosystem in which individuals and health authorities can interact. “ Think about how traumatic it can be for a person to receive the notification on their mobile phone that in the in the last few days she has come into contact with an infected person “, explains Francesco Benedetti , one of the Italian members of the project, “ it is important that the management of the medical relationship passes through a public operator, who is trained in the psychological relationship and know how to guide the patient towards a test path and of care “.

And where is Italy at?

The Veneto is considered to be Italian Korea, with an advanced and effective biosurveillance system, for which over 500 people work. Tracers have access to a platform which collects and integrates various databases (registry, INPS, occupational medicine, tampons) with a graphical interface showing the geolocation of the infected and their contacts. The data also allow you to perform predictive analyzes to act with targeted lockdowns at neighborhood, street or factory level.

On the front of the app governmental Immuni a fundamental point is not yet understood: the system of Will data collection be integrated with the manual contact tracing of healthcare professionals? While waiting end of May , the Ministry of Health has issued a decree explaining that it will be regions to monitor the triggering of new epidemics. An adequate number of territorial personnel in charge of contact tracing is required who will have to reconstruct the close contacts of the infected person and monitor quarantined cases. At least one tracer each 10 thousand inhabitants. Human resources are at the center of everything who will carry out the checks, but in some southern health companies, such as that of Reggio Calabria or Cosenza, it is missing until 60% of staff involved in tracing. The state must dispose of additional economic resources as soon as possible , because the costs of the control will not fall on territorial services already strongly proven by the cuts of the past years. The risk is that the first line against the virus remains unprepared.