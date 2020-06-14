World

From Laura Pausini to Vasco Rossi: the appeal of the world of music to the government

nj June 14, 2020
Da Laura Pausini a Vasco Rossi: l’appello del mondo della musica al governo

A large number of artists have taken part in a social initiative that asks politics to protect workers in the sector, hard hit by the coronavirus emergency: «There are not only musicians and singers , tens of thousands of people risk staying at home “

« Without music life would be a error”. Vasco Rossi quotes Friedrich Nietzsche and asks the Italian government to protect the workers in the sector. Zocca's rocker is only one of many artists (and not only) who are taking part in a social initiative launched by « La musica che gira »: From Laura Pausini to Brunori Sas, from Levante to Jovanotti, from Emma Marrone to Giuliano Sangiorgi and others.

«Many, not only musicians and singers work in music “, reads the caption. «Music makes culture , educates, excites, entertains and if that's not enough, produces important economies (the only cultural sector will be the 16% of GDP) by employing tens of thousands of people that today, cause Covid – 19 , risk of to stay at home“. An appeal that has a clear recipient and a specific goal .

«We know that there are proposed amendments to the revitalization DL that concern us », write the Italian stars. “We ask that politics not ignore them , striving as soon as possible to finally give dignity to all those who work for the sake of music ». From press offices to sound managers, from toolmakers to stage workers: a community which now, without events, is still.

For now, in fact, it is not clear when the concerts will start again and many artists, such as Vasco, have already postponed for a year the events that were planned this summer. «In this period of uncertainty “, clarifies Jovanotti , «it seems superfluous to say that it is a question of asking institutional attention not for me, but for the vast majority of people involved in the music industry “.

Legitimate requests, so that the 21 June, music festival, don't become a « party without music ».

