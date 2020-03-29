from-leonardo-dicaprio-to-jodie-foster:-famous-actors-already-as-children

In Hollywood there are actors who seem to be born for celebrity. They gained fame as children and never let go of it. Like Jodie Foster , 57 years, twice Oscar winner thanks to the interpretation of the films Under accusation (1989) and The silence of the innocent (1992). The ex “child prodigy”, who at 3 years already acted in a series of commercials advertisers and 7 in the TV program The Courtship of Eddie's Father, to 14 got his first Oscar nomination for the interpretation of the baby-prostitute in Taxi Driver by Martin Scorsese.

Another star who started as a boy is the 45-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio , Oscar winner in 2016 for Revenant – Redivivo . At 3 years old he was called to participate in a show television for children i, then became the protagonist of a spot of a brand of milk and at 16 years began acting in the tv series Parents in Blue Jeans . Christian Bale , 46, an Oscar for best supporting actor thanks to the film The Fighter (2010), made his film debut at 13 years acting in the film The empire of the sun by Steven Spielberg. Before then he had previously had small roles in the television miniseries Anastasia – The last of the Romanovs .

Also Christina Ricci , 40 years old, she is an ex enfant prodige of Hollywood: noticed at 8 years by a talent-scout during a Christmas play at school , she made her debut at 10 in the movie Sirens , alongside Cher and Winona Ryder. Fame came when he only had 11 years, thanks to the role of Wednesday in The Addams Family .

Ryan Gosling , 39 years, protagonist of famous films such as La la land with which he won his first Golden Globe, made his debut as a child, in the early nineties , first as a guest of the television program Mickey Mouse Club and then as a TV series interpreter, including Young Hercules . Elijah Wood , 39 years, made his debut at only 8 years with a small role in Back to the future II , but became famous five years later by reciting in Parents wanted . His celebrity became planetary in the early 2000s when he starred in the hobbit Frodo Baggins in the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings directed by Peter Jackson. Kirsten Dunst , 37 years, he made his film debut earlier: at 7 years starred in the Woody Allen episode of New York Stories , to 11 Claudia was in Interview with the vampire. Scarlett Johansson , 35, made his film debut at age 9 in a small role in the film Parents wanted , directed in 1994 by Rob Reiner. But the year that made her into a Hollywood star was 2003, when as soon as 19 enne starred first in Lost in Translation by Sofia Coppola and then in The girl with the pearl earring by Peter Webber.

