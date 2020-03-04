from-louis-vuitton-to-gucci,-when-the-show-is-theatrical

Fashion is one of the systems which, despite being kept alive by the creativity that flows within it, is continuously marked by stereotypes and rules more or less implicit, in name of the marketing and not only: the size of the models, the number of fashion seasons to be presented, the canonical presentation / fashion show.

In recent years however, each of these points has been questioned and revolutionized by a long series of artistic directors, as if to rethink the contents themselves brought forward by fashion through their form: “The medium is the message”, as the philosopher Marshall McLuhan said, and the fashion month just ended gave us several fashion shows ( in the gallery ) from the surprising concept , by shuffling the cards of the industry starting from a spectacular vision of the staging and from the often disruptive narrative power.

Louis Vuitton, Getty Images.

Louis Vuitton

For the Autumn / Winter collection 2020 – 21, Nicolas Ghesquière explored a paradox on the edge of the surreal: what would happen if the countless eras who fueled fashion all united in one “here and now” ? To imagine the answer to this unusual question, the parade inside the Musée du Louvre was staged against the background of a tribune with well 200 characters , where everyone of them sported a period costume, swinging from 1400 to the 1950: a real human installation created by Milena Canonero , famous costume designer of Stanley Kubrick's films, including A Clockwork Orange and Shining .

The title of the work, Three Hundred and Twenty , refers to the number of years between the various movements mentioned, representing the comparison between history and contemporary freedom in a joyful clash of unexpected styles and combinations. A new way of dressing without protocols, in which it is the individual personality to write their own story, and the true attitude is … anachronism.

Getty Images

Issey Miyake

For his first autumn collection as artistic director, Satoshi Kondo has declared that he wants to channel hope and energy for the future and, in line with the house's philosophy Japanese, “to show the relationship between the body, the clothes and the space between them”. The clothing becomes an expression of joy, as the title of the collection suggests, Making Speaking, Speaking Making, but also an emphasis on individuality. How can creation unify diversity between human beings? The background of the fashion show wanted to represent this reinterpretation of the borders : a white sheet with the black outline of three human figures have been torn, to make room for a group of models that reproduced this linear two-tone aesthetic, in total white look with black stitching and borders. The clear definition was then followed by colorful and minimalist looks, and definitively contradicted by the fun seamless knitwear, which tied the models together with sleeves or cuffs, or even in sweaters designed to be worn in two. Until creating a single large strand of creations, and humans, united with each other.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga

What better way to sensitize the fashion industry to the urgency of the climate crisis , if not immerse the catwalk in water , to simulate rising seas? Arriving at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris, the guests found themselves inside a sports stadium in the dark, with rigid instructions on how to proceed from the third row. When the lights came on, the reason for this off-limits space became clear: the seats and the stage in the center of the room were underwater . Above it, a show of swirling clouds was projected onto the ceiling, followed by images of the Earth from space and ocean waves, with a gloomy soundtrack to further define the apocalyptic mood of the parade: an atmosphere that, however, was found in contrast to the clothes, decidedly more eccentric than gloomy. In any case, a concept that spoke loud and clear.

Saint Laurent, Getty Images.

Saint Laurent

The key word of the Autumn / Winter fashion show 2020 – 21 signed by Anthony Vaccarello is mainly a: latex. A risky, close-fitting and daring material that was the true protagonist of the new collection, but that goes far beyond pure aesthetics, embodying a slightly veiled sensuality and in curious dialogue with the bourgeois garments presented on the catwalk.

The inspiration comes from the years 60, and in particular from the creations of the so-called Space Age of Pierre Cardin and André Courrèges, also developed in the conception of the fashion show itself: a wink to voyeurism of this decade, represented by the models on a curved background, whose individual looks could be seen from a single, two-dimensional lateral perspective , through bright oculi.

Gucci, Getty Images.

Gucci

Alessandro Michele dedicated his autumn collection to the concept of ritual investigated from multiple perspectives, from religious to more theatrical: the set of the parade reflected its circular nature, with the installation of a huge platform enclosed by an opaque pink veil . The parade ceremony went on stage yes, but starting from the backstage that, as a rule, the public does not attend: it is in this rotating carousel that the models have been dressed , giving slowly it forms the Autumn / Winter collection 2020 – 21.

A liturgy halfway between sacred and profane, narrated in the background first by the voice of Federico Fellini, during his speech on the sacredness of cinema and its rituals, and then by Bolero by Ravel: a march that seems to go on indefinitely, just like fashion.

Versace, Getty Images

Versace

By presenting the ready-to-wear and menswear collections on the same catwalk for the first time, Donatella Versace wanted to pay tribute to the multifaceted and multi-faceted identity, which expresses in fashion regardless of gender. To stage this vision, the audience was divided into two wings of stands, divided by a gigantic video wall in which the guests at the show were shown in real time distorted, fluid, followed by the maison's moving logos and the most iconic patterns, creating an incredibly surreal meta-show. On the maxi screens also Donatella Versace's face repeated endlessly, but always different, in a digital Warholian style. Special effects to question, perhaps, the reproduction of reality in fashion and beyond.

