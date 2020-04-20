from-“mulan”-to-“no-time-to-die”,-the-new-release-dates-of-the-most-anticipated-films

They are all postponed, one by one, postponed to future dates to circumvent the rules of social distancing. The most anticipated films, the titles with which spring should have been spent, have been postponed. First, Mulan , which ended in April at 24 July. Then, No time to die . Finally, Morbius , last interpretation of Jared Leto. Disney films, Sony or Warner Bors films, titles from the comics universe and live-action remakes of the most loved cartoons have been reorganized to form a new, more functional cinema calendar.

But something, in the work of rearranging the Hollywood releases, has been lost.

Some of the films that were supposed to see the light in 2020 ended up being moved to the 2021. This is the case for Ghostbusters: Legacy , which, initially planned for the 10 July 2020, has been postponed to March 5 2021. Like the ghost catchers, also The Eternals , Angelina Jolie's comic book debut, lost a year. The film, whose first release was expected to be held on November 4 2020, has been postponed to 12 February 2021.

