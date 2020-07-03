from-north-to-south,-antonino-cannavacciuolo's-hospitality-in-the-name-of-emotions

Lake Orta and the Gulf of Sorrento; the splendid Moorish architecture and the intimate beach house; the North and South of our beautiful country. These are the two places in the heart of the chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo , who together with his wife Cinzia reopens the doors of his «houses» – Villa Crespi in Orta San Giulio and Laqua in Sorrento – to share emotions and experiences with her guests.

The Dimora Relais & Chateaux Villa Crespi is the place in which Cannavacciuolo's love for hospitality has been expressed for twenty years: the Villa by the lake – which with its unique style evokes fascinating oriental atmospheres – hosts 14 suite, in addition to the chef's two Michelin stars restaurant, which this year also has a room for the first time en plein air . For the summer and autumn seasons, in fact, some tables have been placed in the garden, to allow guests to fully enjoy – and in complete safety – the beauty of the surrounding landscape. In the kitchen, Antonino is at work with his brigade to create dishes that celebrate Italy, its flavors and local traditions .

From North to South, here Laqua Charme & Boutique reveals the other soul of Cannavacciuolo: the one most deeply linked to its roots, the sea and the simplicity of nature. This intimate Mediterranean house, with six rooms overlooking the Gulf of Sorrento, was designed following the ancient Chinese art of Feng Shui : natural materials, soft colors and shades, the citrus aroma of the coast, are an invitation to relax and contemplation. The wellness area is a space designed to rediscover the harmony of body and spirit, through the Finnish sauna, the tropical shower with chromotherapy, the heated salt water bath and massage room.

These two apparently distant places are actually united by the open and welcoming spirit of its owners and by their desire to reborn our country stronger and more beautiful than before.

