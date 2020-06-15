from-orlando-bloom-katy-perry-to-james-middleton:-marriages-postponed-due-to-coronavirus

Elettra Lamborghini, apparently, will be the first. The heiress, singer and influencer will say “yes” to his Afrojack next September, overlooking Lake Garda. But there are many stars in Covid era – 19 have decided to postpone their wedding. Liam Gallagher has just made it known: «I have no intention of getting married to the mask », explained, canceling the Italian wedding planned for this summer.

Theodora of Greece , instead, the has taken with philosophy. The thirty-six year old cousin of kings Felipe VI of Spain was supposed to marry the American lawyer Mathew Kumar in mid-May. But the wedding blew, and she celebrated her “non-wedding” on Instagram. On the day she should have gone to the altar, she posted a photo in which she drank, at home, behind a table with flowers and candles, with her future husband. Already dressed in white, waiting for the day when she can really wear the wedding dress.

Always on the subject of royal wedding, also Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had to postpone (still) the flowers of orange. The royal wedding, which after being sent back twice finally had a date – yes was supposed to take place on 29 May in the Chapel of St James's Palace – but has been officially canceled. The new date has not yet been announced. It wasn't better for Katy Perry is Orlando Bloom . The singer and the actor, waiting for their first child together, after having postponed the wedding several times had finally made up their mind: they had to get married this summer in Japan . But because of the epidemic they had to postpone again : «They were both enthusiastic, but with 150 guests prefer not to risk », a source revealed to People .

Giorgia Palmas and Filippo Magnini had to say «yes» on 28 last March , in full lockdown. But now they will become parents first: the ex tissue is in the seventh month of pregnancy: “The wedding will be in a few months and it will be even more beautiful and above all we are fine, we and our families and I still feel like your wife”, her words. Marriage also skipped for Jennifer Lopez . Alex Rodriguez gave her the ring (four and a half million dollars) more than a year ago, kneeling on a beach in the Bahamas.

And the singer, who has three finished marriages behind her (with the Cuban waiter Ojani Noa since 1997 to the 1998; with the dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003; finally from 2004 to 2014 with the colleague Marc Anthony, from whom he had the twins Emme and Ma x , 12 years) – was first convinced that they would get married “within a couple of months” , but «p or I stopped. I said to myself: if we will be together for the rest of our life, what need is there to hurry everything? ». After over a year, the two were now finally ready for the big step. The wedding, as Jennifer revealed at Today show , they were scheduled for this summer. But due to coronavirus “everything is suspended” .



Another famous couple who changed their plan “forever” is the one formed by James Middleton , Kate's little brother, and French girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. The two were planning a ceremony during the summer, but the pandemic also stopped their plans. « Organizing a wedding with guests between France and England is very difficult in these months, ”said an insider. The season of love is now focusing on the 2021.



