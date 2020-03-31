From PLH® a solution to stem the proliferation of bacteria

Defusing the chain of contagion, linked to the numerous tactile contacts that take place both in one's own home and outside, is an important preventive measure. And not only today, always. That's why we need products and solutions, applicable to everyday life, capable of intervening to stem this flow.

In these particularly difficult hours an effective response comes from the Milanese brand PLH® which has developed of the electric control plates whose surface – that of switches and their frame – is coated with the resistant finish Abaco® . Abaco® treatment is a special process, conceived by the Italian company Protim®, in the field of treatments PVD-Physical Vapor Deposition , capable of inhibiting and even eliminating the proliferation of bacteria within a few hours.

Explains Enrico Corelli, patron of PLH®: «This plate, absolutely innovative and unique in its kind, is the result of a long process of research and experimentation that led us to identify stainless steel 316 The material of choice as it allows the application of the PVD technology directly on its surface avoiding complicated intermediate passages and often of uncertain outcome necessary in the case of other metals “.

Thanks to the partnership with Protim® the research went even further: it did not limit itself to the definition of a manufacturing process carried out with great competence and rigorously made in Italy, but also took care to ascertain and certify that antibacterial efficacy was real and lasting over time, a result achieved through a battery of severe laboratory tests conducted at the University of Brescia with reference to the stringent Japanese legislation JIS Z 2801 / A 12012, the most rigorous and widely applied in the world. But technology is not everything: as it is in the PLH® DNA, aesthetics and design also have a prominent role in this case.

“The PVD treatment, especially the Abaco® one”, observes Corelli, “gives the material highly suggestive decorative effects that go well with our idea of ​​making the command plate a furnishing factor intended to give a aesthetic added value to the architecture in which it is inserted. In the same way all PLH® products, the Abaco® plate is widely customizable and is offered in three finishes: Gun metal, Gray 05 and Gold “.