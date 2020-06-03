from-the-break-up-with-lili-to-the-arrest:-5-things-about-cole-sprouse-that-(maybe)-you-missed

For two months now, Cole Sprouse has been hearing all the colors . It almost seems that the actor does nothing but get into trouble. The last (but for just cause) is a few days ago: he was arrested in Santa Monica for taking the field to protest the killing of George Floyd , in the wake of the movement Black Lives Matter . Absurd, isn't it?

Not to mention that, since time immemorial, he has been in the eye of the hurricane for the end of his relationship with Lili Reinhart . He even unsubscribed from Twitter , tired of receiving insults from followers (who accused him of cheating on her with Kaia Gerber ). A bad blow for the fans of the couple Sprousehart . Especially now that Skeet Ulrich , aka FP Jones in Riverdale , commented the news referring to the past with a nice “They WERE a great couple”. In fact, confirming the suspicions about the break.

For anyone looking for the video where skeet says Cole and lili “were” a cute couple 😭😭😭

I honestly dont know what to think. They look high lol. pic.twitter.com/UTXzbdKTO6 – S (@juggybettybabe) May 17, 2020

After showing his quarantine look with an uncultivated mustache and reassuring the public about his presence in the next season of the series, his name ended up in the research trends on Google.

Ok, we all know how much you care about your privacy, but what is Cole Sprouse doing ? Here are 5 things that you may have missed.

The STOP

Also Cole , like many other celebs, has decided to actively join the protests for the death of George Floyd and the movement Black Lives Matter . A couple of days ago, in the wake of the demonstrations that are now shaking all America , he went down the streets of Santa Monica against episodes of violence and racism against black people. As told in his post on Instagram , however, despite the peaceful march, several police officers attacked the demonstrators several times and arrested some of them. Including the same actor.

View this post on Instagram A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there's a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I'll speak no more on the subject, as I'm (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the # BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support. A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Jun 1, 2020 at 1: 14 pm PDT

With a long outburst, Cole turned to the media asking not to stop at the news of his arrest, but to give importance to what is happening: «Before the media sensationalism decides in some way to divert attention to me, I want to tell you that there is a clear need to talk about the current situation: black lives matter. Peaceful demonstrations, rebellions and looting are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. ” For the uninitiated, George Floyd was killed for no reason by a white policeman in Minneapolis . From the day he exhaled his last breath at the hands of man's violence, the movement Black Lives Matter has invited Americans and not only to raise their voices and ask for justice, inviting them even to raise money for people arrested these days.

Tuesday was the turn of # blackouttuesday , the silent uprising on social media which consists in posting a black background so as not to forget. «This is the moment when you have to be close to others and, as the situation intensifies, give your support by doing the right thing. I hope others in my position do it too. “

THE SINGLE QUARANTINE

The rumors of an alleged break between Lili and Cole intensified during the health emergency. When the two actors, no longer engaged on the set of Riverdale , they revealed that they each passed the quarantine on their own. While she has never moved from home except to walk with her beloved dog Milo , Cole has been spotted in various places and at different parties. All this, of course, has only increased the suspicions. First it was paparazzi on the streets of Los Angeles together with Kaia Gerber , but the comment was: “She's just a friend”. Ok. Then, at a pool party at the home of Cara Delevingne , also fresh from break ups, with KJ Apa and Margaret Qualley . Do you want to laugh? The model directed the last music video of Rainsford (the stage name of Rainey , the sister of Margaret ) starring the daughter of Cindy Crawford . Is it just a coincidence that they are all from the same circle of friendships or is it what is rumored? To answer it he thought directly Dylan Sprouse , his twin. During an interview, when asked: “What is Cole doing?” He commented: “Yes, in short, he is alive. He and KJ Apa started quarantine in Los Angeles and decided to live together for the entire period of isolation. I find it a very nice thing, I know they do a lot of nice things, like lifting weights and eating cheese all the time ». Bromance rhymes with single quarantine? Come on, if they didn't break up, Lili and Cole would never have spent these distant moments. Although, oh well … we want to blame him for having decided to be with KJ Apa ?

Borrasca

It is the first radio podcast conceived and produced by Cole Sprouse broadcast on Apple Podcast . What is it about? He explained it on Instagram . In all there are eight episodes that come out every Monday: if you missed the first one, go back to 25 May. «To all those who love to eat a creepy plate of pasta in the middle of the night, because they are seized by insomnia and the existential drama of quarantine, what would be needed is the story of Borrasca ». Obviously, it's a thriller. Follow the events of Sam Walker who, together with his family, moves to the picturesque town of Drisking , in the mountains of Missouri. From the outset, it is clear that the city hides much more than what transpires from its surface. When the sister suddenly disappears, the boy turns into a detective and remains obsessed with local traditions and legends. As teenagers continue to disappear, everything he discovers becomes increasingly obscure. This is the plot, what does it remind you of?

In addition, if all this is told by the voice of Cole , the chills are assured. Fans are already crazy about it. Have you already listened to it?

Oh I can't wait till Monday for the next episode !!! #Borrasca is just awesome it pulled me in so quick !! Cole Sprouse is amazing, his voice everything about it❤️❤️👍🤙🎉🎉 – Francine Cusumano (@ FrancineCusuma3) May 29, 2020

AND RIVERDALE?

Interviewed by Jimmy Fallon during the quarantine, Cole criticized some of his colleagues on the set, exposing himself with unpleasant tones towards them . To the famous conductor's question: “Have you ever been to the wax museum lately?”, The actor replied dryly: “Yes, while filming Riverdale “. Ouch, how bad. According to him, the acting of some would be somewhat plastic and devoid of pathos. However, despite the rumors that he wanted him out of the next season (thanks to the plot linked to his character, but we don't do spoilers) he confirmed the presence of Jughead Jones . «As long as I continue to have fun and work with all my closest friends, it will be a privilege to be part of the show. I think you can and should laugh at yourself, even criticize what's wrong with the cameras. But I think it is ignorant to look at something you are lucky to have and say: ok, I'm done. That's enough”. Maybe the arrow was for the colleague Skeet Ulrich , who has actually abandoned the series. Maybe Cole is only sincere and, as it should also happen with the experiences we love, he can objectively evaluate all aspects.

In any case, if you missed his interview, you can retrieve it on YouTube . Here he explains the reason for the cowboy mustache looks: “I will be 17 forever” . It's because of the next role he'll have to play, but it's still all top secret.

LILI, THE GOODBYE TO SOCIAL AND PRIVACY

After 3 years together, the couple Lili-Cole seems to have reached the end credits. If true, it wouldn't be the first time. The same gossip had kept fans of Sprousehart agitated even last summer. But then it was the actress, with a post on Instagram , that silenced every rumor. «Breaking news: a reliable source has communicated that you don't really know a good cabbage».

In short, not very conciliatory tones towards those who do not do their own thing or a clever attempt to confuse the waters? Apparently, the first. Since the two have been reviewed together. But you know, all this attention on social networks then leads to asking questions and monitoring every single like. To date, Lili has removed all the photos with dedications together with Cole , keeping only those on the set. Mum and her best friend have stopped following him. He then vented himself with stories of the river denouncing the threats received by the crazy followers. Then, the decision a few days ago to unsubscribe from Twitter . Because? Because of # ColeSprouseIsOverParty , that is «the party is over», it immediately became a top trend. To defend Cole thought about it directly Lili , sending a message on how important it is to respect the privacy of others: «It's easy for you to say bad things from behind your phone, right? This is why people choose to keep their relationships private. This is because some choose not to use social media. Because you are bullies. ” That he loved to protect his private life, it was clear to us since he opened the profile Instagram @ Cameraduels , in which he seduces who try to take shots without him noticing. How? Posting them.

In short, until official confirmation from the interested parties arrives, we just have to respect their silence. And then, at least in fiction, we can review them together. Betty and Jughead are returning.