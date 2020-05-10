from-the-creation-of-a-website-to-the-management-of-social-pages:-so-companies-start-from-digital

We are going through a period that inevitably forces us to change our habits: not only in private life, but also in professional life. Not surprisingly, there are numerous business activities forced to readjust and exploit new channels to continue providing their services and never more than ever, new ideas are useful and indispensable to start again in the best way.

In this regard it is start2impact – Italian startup that provides training and collects job offers in the digital field – to launch a challenge addressed to all those who have the right skills to accompany local and professional activities – put in difficulty by the emergency in progress – to relaunch their business by taking advantage of the opportunities offered by the web .

«Our goal is not only to train professionals in the digital sector but to stimulate the latter, often very young, to improve people's lives thanks to their skills and the work they carry on or will carry forward in the future », Explains Gherardo Liguori , CEO and co Founder of start2impact , «The first step of digitization will be decisive for some to recover, for others we are aware that it will not be enough. But we still want to make our contribution and transmit this desire to create social impact to the many young people who have found in digital not only a profession but a passion to cultivate. “

The call

From the creation of a website to the conduct of online advertising campaigns, the initiative entitled start2inspire provides for the identification of some local business realities that need support and the related creation of a strategic digital support plan which, at this stage, must be offered free of charge.

To date, many have already answered the call and among the various projects in action we find Pinta , a solution – currently free for 3 months – that allows everyone to build web pages through a simplified interface or the online platform SalvaLì which offers local restaurateurs the opportunity to dispense gift cards that can be spent at the reopening of activities .

Obviously, there is no shortage of an award . In fact, who – through his initiative – will become more active and will be able to generate an important social impact in addition to drawing up a report of the results achieved, will get an hour of meeting and free networking with some professionals in the sector.

On the subject is Virginia Tosti , Head of Growth and co Founder of start2impact , to add «Never before so many young people can really make an important contribution by supporting small businesses in this path of digitization now increasingly necessary . The goal is to make your contribution by planting small seeds and working to ensure that your skills are at the service of society to intervene by improving it where possible “.

Are you experts in the digital field and do you have an interesting idea to restart companies in difficulty? Participation in start2inspire is free and open to all , and there is time until the next one 17 May to give voice to your ideas. More information can be requested at the email address team@start2impact.com.

