from-the-mothers-of-the-celebrities-to-the-loves-of-princess-anna,-here-are-all-the-gossip-of-the-weekend

From Chiara Ferragni to Laura Pausini , I am many VIPs who wanted to remember the Mother's Day . Someone has chosen to post a photo from the past, someone else has their own image, herself in the new role of new mom. It is a way of remembering, of saying a thank you, of giving a kind thought, of giving yourself a push or, at the very least, a pat on the back for what is the most responsible job of all. So Costanza Caracciolo wishes: « That all mothers always have the strength to face everything “and Barbara D'Urso she lets herself go to melancholy: « Hello mom … wherever you are … but I know where you are … ». Beautiful also the photo posted by Luca Argentero who rewards his Cristina Marino as the « Best Mamy 2020 “. Each with its own tone: there are those who joke, those who are romantic, those who allow themselves to look back and those who look forward.



