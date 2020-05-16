from-the-restaurant-to-the-shops,-where-there-is-more-fear-of-going

Everyone ready to reopen does not mean that everyone is automatically ready to go back to the shops, the hairdresser or the restaurant. There are two opposing parties, the one for which the fear of contagion wins, even with security measures, and the ones that are ready to leave , to return to a life as similar as possible to the previous one. Plus a survey is examining these positions.

According to a survey conducted by IZI in collaboration with Comin & Partners, just over half of Italians, the 35, 6%, will return to shops as before.

Only on 42, 5 % will return to shopping malls. As for restaurants, the 55% of Italians will decrease their exits. Almost half of the respondents will not return to bars as often as before. They will go there, however, unlike the 7% who say that they will no longer attend them for fear of contagion.

Who gets the least trouble? It seems that the over 55 want to return to life as soon as possible first , albeit with the limits of masks and distances. They want to go shopping and go back to breakfast at the bar. The range between 35 and 54 years that does not give up, but is limited. Surprisingly this line, according to the survey, also young people between 18 and 34 years.

According to the results of the research done by Tradelab for Host, the reference fair for the restaurant and hospitality sector, instead 8 Italians out of 10 would be ready to return immediately to frequent bars and restaurants , maybe with a smaller number of friends and certainly choosing already known places. The search goes towards intimate premises, obviously in order with cleaning and spacing. A Vinitaly-Nomisma Wine Monitor survey says that only 23% of consumers will cut back on their dinners away from home.

The survey by TheFork, TripAdvisor's app for booking restaurants online, says that more than half of Italians have no intention of returning to the restaurant after the lockdown ends or will do so in moderation. According to this research, the main fears are in the South, where there have been few infections, and instead decrease in the North. Emilia Romagna, Lazio and Lombardy are the regions in which the desire to exit is highest.

It is not only the fear of contagion that slows down the exits, but also the confrontation with the past, the fear of going outside without having the experience of the past due to the restrictions, brakes the 27% of users. Among the factors that reassure there is the possibility of ordering through an app and the obligation to book in addition to the possibility of digital payment. To weigh on the failure to return to the restaurant there is also the situation of economic difficulty and the appreciation for the home service that many restaurateurs, also for the limitations of space, want to increase.

