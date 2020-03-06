“from-the-threat-we-must-move-to-action”:-bill-gates'-analysis-of-the-coronavirus

The virus can also kill young people, not just the elderly. And it spreads easily. For this, a vaccine and therapies are urgently needed. How to act in the shortest time and in the best possible way according to Bill Gates, whose Bill & Melinda Gates foundation has allocated millions of dollars

(photo: Getty Images)

“There are actions that the heads of government must take now. There is no time to lose”. This concludes an in-depth article on the new coronavirus on The New England Journal of Medicine. The article is signed by none other than Bill Gates , the wealthy co-founder of Microsoft, who currently deals entirely with the Foundation Bill & Melinda Gates , private non-profit created in 2000.

The tycoon explains that governments will need to allocate billions of dollars to deal with the Covid epidemic – 2019 , an effort necessary for the health of people and the economy of nations. And they have to do it in the most efficient way, so that everyone, even the poorest countries, has access to these drugs. And Gates explains how, analyzing point by point how to proceed to better manage the situation, what are the priorities, both in terms of health and economics.

The Spanish influence, a historical precedent

His analysis opens with a comparison, that with the Spanish influence , a pandemic that in 1918, just over 100 years ago, killed millions of people in the world. The lethality rate , in fact, was unusually high due to the fact that it was an influence, equal to about at 2% (while in the seasonal one we are usually well below 1%). The comparison is obviously not between the Spanish and Covid – 2019, which is not (for now ) a pandemic and whose numbers of infected and deaths are much lower, but with the situation of the time, a major crisis due to a virus, as in this case.

Coronavirus, the two aspects that make it a threat

There are two reasons why the new coronavirus is a threat, explains Bill Gates. The first is that it can cause deaths even among young people and not only in the elderly population – which remains the most affected, in terms of serious symptoms and deaths. The second is that the virus is transmitted fairly efficiently, more than what caused Sars in the 2002 – 2003 and Mers in 2013 (which however we remember that they had a much higher lethality).

Helping the poorest countries

The idea of ​​ Bill Gates is that we must act as soon as possible, also helping low and middle income countries, such as some countries of Africa and South Asians. This serves to save lives and contain the global circulation of the virus. For the new health emergency, the Foundation of which Bill Gates is co-president has already committed to allocate 100 millions of dollars in emergency funds, as reported by Ansa on 22 February.

From a vaccine to new antivirals

In this frame, Bill Gates has explained how to proceed. Research work on therapies and vaccines must be accelerated. The challenge is also technical: we need to develop technological platforms (the technologies needed to produce vaccines) safe , so that the revisions required by the regulatory process can take place quickly.

Furthermore, if following the search for a vaccine are the main forums of experts on a global level, it is more likely to arrive earlier to the result. Among these are the R&D Blueprint of the World Health Organization and the networks of the International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infection Consortium (Isaric) trial network and the Global Research Collaboration for Infectious Disease Preparedness (GloPIDR). The goal would be to have the results of a clinical trial and the first approvals in three months or less (so far there has been talk of longer times) without the safety failing, of course.

While for antivirals we need structured and rapid systems that evaluate new candidate molecules and existing drugs. All this possibly using artificial intelligence, in particular the machine learning , which speeds up this process . The point will also concern the ability to distribute billions of doses worldwide, which reach everyone.

A strong economic commitment, which is paid off

But all this, vaccines and therapies, requires billions of dollars of financing. Funding from governments is needed, Bill Gates explained, precisely because it involves high-risk investments and intervention by institutions causes pharmaceutical companies to come into play. An important investment, also because, in addition to saving the lives of people, the collapse is countered financial and it protects the economy of entire countries, put to the test by the new coronavirus.

Finally, governments and companies must agree on one point: in this case, it is not possible to sell drugs and vaccines to the best bidder , to whom pays more. These products, in fact, must be made available and accessible also economically to those who find themselves unwillingly at the center of the cyclone, that is, the epidemic, and to those who need it most. And this has a return in terms of health (and not only) for them and for everyone else. In short, all that remains is to act.