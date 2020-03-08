from-the-university-to-the-world-of-work,-how-to-face-the-transition

The degree is the last chapter of a chapter composed of studies and exams and the achievement of the coveted piece of paper represents the rite of passage to the world of work. A feared passage, precisely because of its being, often, uncertain. In the mind of the student who attends the end of his career, the questions are always the same: what will I do after graduation, how long will it take to find work?

A great way to break through a first wall would be to always incorporate experiences in the world of work through intership , internship and training courses .

Yet, at least in Italy, after completing education, instead of in a new world, many enter a sort of limbo by struggling to get out of it. Nor is there in Europe another nation in which the transition from study to work is as long, convulsive and difficult as ours .

Based on a statistical study of the Eurostat , the European statistics agency, for this transition period to a job often to end in Italy it takes years. For example, in 2018, among the non-graduates, just over four people, three years after graduating, out of ten had a job.

Useful in this sense the list of practical tips for young people who are preparing to take their first steps in the world of work by Hays Response , the recruiting site division dedicated to junior profiles. They are motivational advice that have in common the desire to don't stop, accept the change, do not get down to the first difficulties and do not settle for the first opportunity.

«The first job officially marks the transition to adulthood and involves a series of new challenges that have nothing to do with school exams», he commented Fabio Scarcella, Director of Hays Response , «However, one should not be intimidated because, if faced with the right spirit, the transition from student to professional it can be much simpler and mark the beginning of a brilliant career “.

READ ALSO

Here are the most requested graduates in Italy for the next 5 years

READ ALSO

Unnecessary and unemployed graduates? We are full of them!

READ ALSO

Work after graduation: tips and tricks not to get lost