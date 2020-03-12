Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research has released a current and up-to-date Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market report that provides a detailed assessment of the value chain, a comprehensive study of market dynamics including drivers, constraints and opportunities, current trends, and industry performance analysis. In addition, critical aspects of key issues such as market competition, regional growth and market segmentation are examined in detail so that readers can gain a thorough understanding of the Fruit and Vegetable Processing market.

Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market was valued at USD 190.52 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 380.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2025.

The various contributors to the value chain in the Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market include manufacturers:

Del Monte Foods

Bosch Packaging Technology

ConAgra Foods

Safeway

JBT Corporation

Buhler Group

The Kroger Company

GEA Group AG

Dole Food Company

Greencore Group PLC