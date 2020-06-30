Function Driven Metagenomics Market 2020-2026 Key Companies Analysis with Insights & Opportunities |Novogene Corporation; PerkinElmer Inc.; Arc Bio, LLC; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Function Driven Metagenomics market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Function Driven Metagenomics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global function driven metagenomics market are

Danaher;

Merck KGaA;

Illumina, Inc.;

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.;

QIAGEN;

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd;

Novogene Corporation;

PerkinElmer Inc.;

Arc Bio, LLC;

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.;

Agilent Technologies, Inc.;

Promega Corporation;

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, The 3Rd Open Conference of Functional Metagenomics International was held in Trondheim, Norway from June 16-19, 2019. The conference depicted their discussion topics varying from phylogenetic and functional survey of the environment; tools, methods and the areas of application of functional metagenomics; while also focusing on enzyme and bioactive compound discovery with the help of metagenomics

In January 2018, Zymergen announced that they had acquired Radiant Genomics, which will help bring all of the associated functional metagenomics technologies to Zymergen’s platform. This will help in increasing the capabilities of Zymergen for identification of agriculture, healthcare, chemicals, materials and other verticals. The technology available with Radiant helps researchers and scientists identify the most diverse products encoded inside the genomes of organisms which cannot be produced in labs

Competitive Analysis:

Global function driven metagenomics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of function driven metagenomics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Function Driven Metagenomics Market

By Product

(Kits & Reagents, Sequencing & Data Analytics Services, Instruments, Consumables, Others),

Application

(Environmental, Human Health, Agriculture, Biotechnology, Biofuel, Others),

End-Users

(Pharmaceutical Industries, Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories, Pathology Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

