fundraising-campaigns-for-the-coronavirus-emergency

The stress and the greater weight of the coronavirus epidemic in this emergency situation are felt especially by the hospitals. And precisely to help doctors, nurses and anyone who works in the health facilities that help the infected every day in Italy, many have mobilized to promote fundraisers . Many campaigns started from the platform GoFundMe , which, thanks to an agreement with the beneficiaries, allows the payment of the sum directly into the hospital coffers.

The service is free and only requires a voluntary and optional contribution for management. The initiatives are manifold, launched by famous people, by private bodies or spontaneous ones started from below, by students, citizens and various associations. Here are some:

– The fundraising launched by Atalanta fans started from the idea of ​​allocating the bus money for travel to the Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo. Also the Parma Calcio 1913 has donated 25 thousand euros to the Infectious Diseases Department of the Maggiore Hospital of Parma , with the aim of giving concrete help to deal with the current health situation.

– In Naples, citizens made payments to Cotugno Hospital . The campaign was launched by the student 23 enne di Medicina, Federica De Masi on the platform GoFundMe and in 24 hours reached altitude 200 thousand euros. “I am worried and have decided to act instinctively,” she writes on the site. “I chose this hospital because it is our point of reference as the location of infectious diseases in Naples and I believe it needs material support. We are not in Lombardy, we are in Campania, and we must make sure that we support each other, because we do not have enough materials or equipment to fight this epidemic “.

In Parma, always on the website GoFundMe, a group of students of Medicine and Surgery collected less than 24 hours almost 200 thousand euros in support of the Intensive Care of the city, while for the Niguarda Hospital in Milan Chiara Villa launched a similar campaign that in 24 hours allowed the collection of 150 thousand euros. The initiative is supported by the same health facility and the funds will be paid directly to the hospital account.

– Among the private initiatives the Giornale di Brescia organized a collection with the IBAN IT 76 Z 0311111238000000001390, made out to the Community Foundation Bresciana Onlus, to promote fundraising, AiutiAMObrescia . To date he has managed to raise 3.3 million euros and from the editorial staff they incite: “Let's not stop”.

Even the VIPs have put themselves on the front line to deal with the coronavirus emergency.

– The couple « Ferragnez», Chiara Ferragni and Fedez , on the GoFundMe website launched the fundraising initiative to implement new posts in the intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan which reached three million euros in no time.

The other VIP couple who launched an appeal for crowfunding on social media is the « The Facchinettis», who has invited with a #nonlasciamoindietronessuno movement to make donations to hospitals in Milan. The announcement post of the initiative published on the profiles of Francesco Facchinetti and his wife Wilma underlines their message of equality in this moment of emergency: «because in Italy they can be Series A patients and Series B patients. Anyone who is at risk, of any age, MUST BE SAVED. We have launched a crowdfunding campaign linked to Italian public hospitals. The first one we will help will be the Niguarda of Milan who needs 5 resuscitation stations with the total value of 350 thousand euros. Once we reach this goal, we will add the next facility to be benefited. Go immediately to the link in BIO and donate too, any amount. Thank you and spread #NonLasciamoIndietroNessuno #coronavirus #covid #gofundme “.

THE HELP REQUESTED BY THE HOSPITALS

– Donations to San Raffaele can be made via the various IRCCS (Scientific Hospitalization and Care Institute) or research subject to regional and Ministry of Health supervision, by filling in an online form. Among the IRCCS of Milan to which you can donate there is the Polyclinic. For all the other hospitals in Lombardy the Region has opened a current account, the IBAN is IT 76 P 0306909790100000300089, to raise funds to support regional healthcare facilities.

– Among the Lombard hospitals that have opened a current account to accept donations there is the Pope John XXIII of Bergamo , the IBAN is IT 75 Z 0569611100000008001 X 73 and the reason for insertion is «Covid Donation – 19. ” The Spedali Civili Foundation of Brescia has also made available an IBAN for donations: IT 96 Y 0311111224000000010000, the reason to be entered is “contribution for coronavirus emergency”. Even the Asst Monza has started a fundraiser (Iban IT 49 L 0306920407100000046081 – reason «Emergency Coronavirus ») and the Bergamo one, Asst Bergamo Ovest , activated the Iban IT 81 G 05696 53640000007000 X 13 – causal COVID donation – 19

– Banca Mediolanum has opened a current account, IBAN is IT 97 O 0306234210000001901901, made payable to Banca Mediolanum, to which can be donated to help purchase the equipment at the virology, microbiology and bioemergency department of the hospital Sacco in Milan. The reason for insertion is «Coronavirus Emergency». The bank has pioneered this initiative by making a donation of 100 thousand euros . Even the same Ospedale Sacco has made available a current account to make a donation directly to the health facility: the IBAN is IT 57 W 0311101603000000009130 and the causal “economic support for Covid emergency – 19. “

– The Policlinico Foundation Sant'Orsola of Bologna, launched the initiative of fundraising to help doctors, nurses and health workers from Bologna hospitals: on the foundation's website, we read that “the investments necessary to activate new intensive care posts are currently covered by Civil Protection funds”, the donations collected will then be directed towards the increase in intensive care places if the situation worsens. The donation can be made directly on the dedicated page of the foundation's website.

– The Sant'Anna di Como Hospital has received 100 thousand euros in 24 hours from the Provincial Foundation of the Comasca Community onlus on the platform GoFundMe to finance intensive care. The Istituto Spallanzani in Rome was instead helped by Aiga, the association of young lawyers, and from the magazine Avvocati with the launch of a fundraising campaign for the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani at the forefront of Covid treatment 19.

FOR CIVIL PROTECTION

The #IoRestoACasa initiative, which provides not only the communication project to sensitize people not to go out, has also activated a fundraiser for Civil Protection, supported by the Oval, Walliance, Iquii, Copernicani, Mitobit, Starteed web platforms, Two Hundred, and with the support thanks to the support of Save the Planet. These launched their crowdfunding appeals to support Civil Protection, with the aim of gathering resources to be used for the purchase of respirators, masks and other medical devices, to support the hospitals most committed to fighting this epidemic.