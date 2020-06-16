fuorisalone-digital:-the-digital-event-of-milan-design-week

It is difficult to think that digital can replace what happens in Milan during Design Week; there are things that can never be virtual. The totally digital edition of this year, however, is a starting point , made necessary by the Coronavirus emergency, for experiment with new languages ​​, formats and ways of communicating design.

Milano Design Week is a combination of many excellences, a unique moment of exchanges, experiences, emotions, visions and cannot be reduced to a digital version, but digital, even more so right now, can be important for all companies that need to reach the Fuorisalone audience, bypassing physical presence.

And there are more than 300 the companies and designers involved , beyond 30 the hours of live talks , 400 the videos on demand , 25 the webinars proposed, besides 50 the exclusive and 80 the previews , for a schedule that has nothing to envy to the corollary of events that animate the Milan Design Week every year. With one difference: make the most of digital channels as a tool for dissemination and dissemination, a moment of exchange of experiences and visions.

A new way of communicating, in short, which can also be integrated in the next few years to the physical event that we all know and that we are certain of will come back to life with its unmistakable power of attraction, confirming the centrality of Milan as the undisputed leader for contemporary design and its system.

«In reality, it is nothing but the acceleration of an ongoing process, the natural evolution of a path born 20 years ago »Says Paolo Casati, co-founder, with Cristian Confalonieri, of studiolabo, promoter of the initiative . «We had to reorganize ourselves, yes, through participatory work, co-produced and born from tireless comparisons with brands. A large gym for the studiolabo team. In fact, the digital proposal does not replace the physical moment of meeting (which will, hopefully, take place in October at the showrooms), but supports, amplifies, deepens and supports its contents. This digital spin-off – continues Casati – is conceived as an aspatial, timeless and cross-media format, in which entertainment is the key to relationships with a potentially infinite audience, even more than the crowds that usually populate Fuorisalone events “.

A new way of experiencing the experience, therefore, with product previews, unpublished contributions, documentaries, lessons, interviews, innovative formats and concerts. All content will converge on www.fuorisalone.it , which remains the primary reference, communication and aggregation point.

The Fuorisalone Digital platform consists of Web Portal , guide of the whole project, Magazine , an in-depth container on the world of design at 360 °, Social Media and Newsletter , to which are added the new tools Fuorisalone Tv and Fuorisalone Meets and the channels dedicated to China (Wechat and Weibo) and Japan.

Of particular interest is the Fuorisalone Tv , a streaming platform organized in four daily strips, created to make all aspects of the design and culture of the project known through video format. It will be available in live streaming from 15 to 21 June and on demand with free access for the following months.

Among the events to be reported on the TV channel: Visionnaire Live Show by Visionnaire, which includes three talks dedicated respectively to Art, Design & Uniqueness, The Ecosystem of Design, All the Beauty is yours, from 17 to 19 June from 16: 30 at 18: 00, and Rethink! Service Design Stories by POLI.design – Politecnico di Milano, the first festival on the design of services in Italy, with short interviews from 16 to 20 June, every day from 12: 30 at 13: 00 and from 18: 00 at 19: 00 .

Among the videos on demand the presence of the companies stands out with the presentation videos of the new products including: Artek, B&B, Bisazza, CC-tapis, Cedit, Fenix , Florim, Iris FMG, Molteni & C, Nilufar, Pedrali, Salvatori, Vitra, Tecno, Zanotta. In addition to contributions from design schools such as Milan Polytechnic, IED, IULM, Abadir Academy and SUPER Applied Arts High School of Castello Sforzesco.

Also Fuorisalone Meets is a rather interesting novelty that exploits the potential of webinars to allow companies to organize seminars and presentations on the web, with the possibility for participants to intervene from remote. Those who present and conduct the event can use various online tools with the opportunity to talk directly with the participants through private or public chat.

In the gallery above some previews not to be missed.

