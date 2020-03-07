gaba,-what-to-eat-to-stimulate-the-serenity-hormone

GABA (acronym for gamma-aminobutyric acid) is one of the neurotransmitters in our brain. Acts as a “reducer” of stress and anxiety . In fact, it plays an important role for emotional well-being and mood. This molecule, also called “ hormone of serenity “, can in fact be considered a true and its own natural tranquilizer . «It counteracts nervousness and irritability by promoting calm and relaxation. When her levels are low, the chances of feeling anxious, tired and more sensitive to stimuli increase »comments the nutritionist Nicoletta Bocchino . «The GABA has in fact a sedative action on the central nervous system whose activity it delays . It works in balance with another neurotransmitter, glutamate, which instead promotes anxiety and agitation. This hormone is then involved in the management of chronic stress: it influences cortisol levels “continues the expert. But there is more. The GABA is also an excellent sleep ally . “Reduced levels of this hormone can promote difficulty in falling asleep and early awakening” explains nutritionist Nicoletta Bocchino, who here suggests how to increase its production with the right foods.

WHERE TO FIND THE GABA

“GABA is released from the brain from glutamic acid in the presence of sufficient quantities of certain vitamins. It is a non-essential amino acid that some foods are naturally rich in, “explains nutritionist Nicoletta Bocchino. Good sources are for example the fermented foods . “Among these stand out the fermented dairy products , in particular the kefir and lo yogurt . The peculiarity of these foods is that they also ensure probiotics . These are good bacteria that protect the health of the intestine, which is also involved in the production of well-being neurotransmitters, including GABA “, explains the expert.

HOW TO PRODUCE MORE

Also dried fruit favors the synthesis of GABA . «Walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts are rich in glutamic acid. They also ensure essential fatty acids that are involved in the production of the serenity hormone. Glutamic acid is then contained in the legumes (lupins, broad beans, beans, broad beans , lentils). These foods also group B vitamins and sugars which facilitate their production by of the brain, “adds the expert.

OTHER SOURCES

«The precursor of GABA is then present in spinach , tomatoes and parsley. Also the eggs , the fish and the meat are excellent sources. These foods are also rich in tryptophan, an amino acid precursor of serotonin, a neurotransmitter which in turn helps regulate its production “continues the expert.

ATTENTION TO ARTIFICIAL GLUTAMIC ACID

Glutamic acid is used as a flavor enhancer in the food industry in the form of sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium glutamate. It is an additive present in ready meals such as soups, frozen foods, sauces, cold cuts, cooking nuts . «It is used to make these foods particularly tasty. On the product packaging it is indicated with the initials E followed by a number (for example E 620, E 625). Excessive consumption of the glutamate diet increases the risk of developing high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and many other ailments »warns nutritionist Nicoletta Bocchino.

Would you like to know more? Find out in the gallery how to increase GABA production with the right foods.

READ ALSO

Hormones of happiness, 10 ways to stimulate them in a natural way

READ ALSO

How to eat healthy when you are tired, lazy or low in spirits