gateway:-at-what-point-is-the-station-that-will-orbit-the-moon

We asked Sara Pastor of ESA to tell us all about the next human outpost in space

(Image: Nasa)

Will float in space at 380 thousand kilometers from Earth , will be reachable in five days of travel and will orbit the Moon approaching up to 3 thousand kilometers .

The renamed station Gateway will be the first human outpost built beyond Earth's orbit. First of all, it will constitute an essential element in the program Artemis of NASA, which in the intentions of the United States will report from 2024 the man on the lunar surface and, for the first time, a woman . Above all, however, it will be a crucial step in the future of science, technology and exploration of deep space.

For this, although it sounds bombastic, the Gateway could really be the entrance into a new era of our evolution, better, the second gigantic jump of Humanity after that glimpsed in a small step by Neil Armstrong on 20 July of 1969.

Like the International Space Station, the Gateway program will be a cooperation between NASA, the Japanese agency (Jaxa), the Canadian agency (the CSA), the Russian Roscosmos and the European space agency. Just to whom, on behalf of the latter, coordinates the program, we turned to find out more.

Class 1973, Piedmontese by origins and engineer by vocation, Sara Pastor works on orbiting infrastructure since the end of the years 90 (then for Thales Alenia Space). To Esa from 2003, today it is the Exploration System Infrastructure Lead . In other words, she who prepares our next evolutionary leap. Or if nothing else, its trampoline.

Sara Pastor, the second from the right, to a panel on human exploration beyond the low Earth orbit (Photo: Nadjejda Vicente / Esa)

What exactly is your job at the European Space Agency?

“With a team of very young engineers, I work on two projects: the first concerns the ISS, so I deal with the design and acquisition of spare parts, as well as the improvements of the module Columbus , the European scientific laboratory on board. We work on module systems, not on payloads. “

That is, on the infrastructure?

“Exactly, not on experiments. I also follow the part of engineering support for operations in orbit, because during the operational life of the station there is no shortage of anomalies and you have to solve them, you have to change the pieces and gradually improve the on-board software “.

The second project?

“I work on the definition of the Gateway, the orbiting base until a few months ago known as the 'Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway'. With NASA we are focusing on the architecture of the entire station. As regards the specific contributions of the European Space Agency, we are instead planning the International Habitat , which we call “I-Hab”, the pressurized housing module. We will conclude the study phase shortly, then we will evaluate the proposals for the realization of the modules to submit them to the approval of the 22 member states”.

Any dates?

“In 2022 the launch of the propulsion system and power supply is expected, the Power and Propulsion Element , which will control the structure and orbit transfer of the station. In 2023 NASA also plans to send its Habitation and Logistics Outpost into orbit, a module with minimal housing functions and the docking for vehicles such as the lunar lander and refueling modules. Among other functions, it will host astronauts who should descend on selenic soil already the following year . The addition of our I-Hab, at the moment, is expected by the end of 2025. “

The Gateway will orbit the Moon at approximately 380 thousand kilometers from Earth (image: Esa / Nasa / Atg Medialab)

How big will the Gateway be and where will it orbit?

“In its complete configuration – which also includes the Us Habitation Module and an Airlock , i.e. a compensation chamber for extravehicular human activities -, the pressurized volume of the station will be of 125 cubic meters , much more small than that of Iss. The Gateway will have a total mass of approximately 40 tons, will be distant 380 thousand kilometers from Earth and will be reached in five days. It will be equipped with a high degree of autonomy, because it is expected to be inhabited by a crew of four astronauts for stays of maximum 90 days per year .

The discussion on the orbit is open: now we are considering a strongly elliptical polar one, which at the point closest to the Moon, the so-called periselenium, will be about 3 thousand kilometers , while at the aposelenium it will reach 70 thousand . The Gateway will take a week to travel through. ”

The contribution of space agencies in the realization of the Gateway project (image: NASA)

How is ESA collaborating in the development of the station?

“We worked closely with NASA, Jaxa, Csa and Roscosmos to define the entire Gateway architecture, the requirements and functions of the new orbiting station. In the next phase the various contributions of the agencies were determined and ESA, on the basis of its industrial capacities and the indications of the member states, proposed to contribute to the project with the I-Hab and with a package of functions known as Esprit , which will contain the communication system with the Moon and support for that of NASA. The module will also host a system of tanks for the storage of the propellant and for the refueling of the Power Propultion Element. “

In the program Artemis ESA will play a fundamental role, right?

“Sure. We also want to participate in the moon landing phase, first with robotic rovers, then with our astronauts. The Gateway will be the basis for descents on the lunar surface. In addition, an area that for ESA will constitute both a contribution and a benefit will be the scientific one: the agency considers the Gateway as a unique environment in which to carry out experiments , where to study, for example, the type of radiation to which astronauts will be exposed and the future exploration of the cosmos “.

Speaking of radiation, how are you dealing with it from a design point of view?

“As mentioned, unlike the ISS, the Gateway will not be permanently inhabited. On the station the astronauts will remain for a period that will go from eleven to ninety days , when we will be further in the missions . For short stays, the problem of radiation exposure is not so significant. For subsequent missions, which in turn will provide valuable information, we are thinking of various types of protection: from specific operational maneuvers , which through a particular orientation of the Gateway will be able to exploit its structural mass as a screen, up to permanent design solutions, such as bag of water , which seems to be able to offer a level of high protection. Studies are at the beginning “.

Italy has a prestigious role in the design and construction of habitable space modules. What is this excellence due to?

“I think it all started when, at the end of the years 90, the then Alenia patented one high-tech welding form , the so-called stir welding , which proved to be the winning weapon in the development of the subsequent pressurized modules (a large series and not yet concluded as shown by the Gateway). At that time, Iss Node 1 developed by NASA had a leakeage – a loss – normal, I would say physiological, yet much higher than that of the modules developed in Italy. On this excellence, skills have developed that are recognized worldwide. “

The Dome of the International Space Station, made in Italy (photo: Esa)

And how did you come to design space bases?

“I graduated in 1998 in Aerospace Engineering at the Politecnico di Torino, with a specialization in aeronautical systems. My career started at Thales Alenia Space, where for about four years I worked on the pressurized modules of the Iss, Node 2, 3 and the famous Cupola , the window made famous by the photos of the astronauts (who made 10 years last week , ed.)

In that period I also started working on the preparation of the operational phase of the Columbus , until the 2003, when I moved to Estec, the European Space Research and Technology Center of ESA, in Noordwijk, the Netherlands. I started as a contractor, supporting Sojuz's short-term missions. After the launch of Columbus , in February 2008, I joined the staff of the Agency . “

Why is space an increasingly important working environment today?

“I fear that the answer is so simple to sound trivial: it is fundamental to understand where we come from and what surrounds us. It means to explore new worlds , to investigate the presence of life on other planets and, at the same time, take care of the Earth , protecting it from external, but also internal, threats.

It is the same reason that unknown horizons have been explored such as the Far West, the oceans, the earth's poles: as a society, but first of all as a species, we must always move and explore . For the same reason we have to go to the moon, get to know it and find out, for example, how we can survive in its orbit for days. Only in this way can we move towards Mars overcoming all the criticalities of such a journey: the impossibility of being supported by Earth, the exploitation of resources in-situ .

None of this would be possible without accumulating experience and professionalism in the sector. We are called to understand what the problems of the future will be , indeed, we are invited to anticipate them to solve them before they arise . “