general-states-of-the-economy,-because-conte-insisted-so-much

«But which catwalk, these are not the General States of President Conte, I will be there together with my ministers, not out of a desire for protagonism, not to speak but to listen ». The premier strongly rejects the accusations of the oppositions against his idea of ​​organizing the General States of the Economy.

The prime minister's objective, in his opinion, is « to rebuild this country» because « we cannot be content with returning as we were before ». This crisis, he reiterated, “ must be an opportunity to give the country the great reforms that we have been missing for too many years”. Since, however, this time, “ we have the financial resources to do it and a European outline that allows us” .

Why Conte insisted

The idea promoted by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to organize what in his head would be an opportunity for discussion and dialogue with various protagonists to discuss on measures and measures to be taken to exit the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic , begins this morning (Saturday 13 June and ends on 21) and of course it has already fueled a series of controversies. First of all, but not surprisingly, that of the center-right which, compact, has decided not to take part in the initiative.

But let's start from the beginning

So, what are these appointments wanted by the premier with a pretentious name since they pick up the one from the collegiate body representing the three social classes, clergy, nobility and “third state” “Which led to the French Revolution of 1789 ? (However, not even a very good name, given that the owner of the brand, Louis XVI, opened a path with them that led him to be guillotined).

These are a series of meetings between government representatives , of the parliamentary opposition , representatives of the p social arts – trade unions, Confindustria, Confcommercio, Confagricoltura and SMEs – and some important intellectuals .

As we said, the objective of the comparison is to develop a series of measures to bring Italy out of the economic crisis caused by the Covid pandemic – 19. The premier basically wants to define together with the social partners how to spend the money that Europe will make available to Italy .

But look who's there

In the casino of Bel respir, at Villa Pamphili, in Rome, the place chosen for the initiative, there will be many guests from the world of politics, entrepreneurship and parties social. There will also be representatives of international politics, who will take part in a video conference, such as the president of the EU commission Ursula von der Leyen , the director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Gheorghieva , the number one of ECB Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, the European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni, the Secretary General of the OECD Angel Gurrìa .

There will be all the representatives of the government , while the oppositions will be absent. The compact center-right will not be there. Among the intellectuals invited to the general states of economi there are instead Renzo Piano, Stefano Boeri, Massimiliano Fuksas . Finally, all the representatives of the social partners (trade unions, Confindustria, Confcommercio, Confagricoltura and SMEs) were present. The Governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco was also invited to make his speech in presence and not on call.

There is also the Colao plan (at least we start from something)

Conte will also put the conclusions and recommendations of the Colao Commission or task force and the National Reform Plan prepared by the Ministry of Economy. Together, the two documents will form the framework within which the discussion with the social partners will take place starting from Saturday. Colao will intervene by directly presenting some parts of the plan.

Recovery Plan, is Italy reliable?

This is an unrepeatable opportunity to demonstrate that Italy is ready to exploit the 192 billion that the European Recovery Plan reserves to our country and that has a serious and reliable recovery plan.

No taxation will come from the top U and, who will only remember that the government will have to write the National Plan to access the funds and will have to do it well, convincingly and in detail.

