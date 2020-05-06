generation-tik-tok:-dayoung-clementi-alias-@aboutclementi

Dayoung Clementi is an atypical TikTok creator: instead of making entertainment content it is educational. What does it mean? Who with his videos tells of the differences between Korea, Italy and the United States, takes English lessons and tells curiosities about the countries he has visited. We interviewed her and she gave us 3 exclusive videos for our Tik Tok channel, read and go follow us there too!

Hello Dayoung! Present yourself for us!

Hi my name is Dayoung – pronounced DAION! – I am from Rome, I am 21 years old and I am Italian-Korean. I study languages ​​at university, I do English and Chinese. On Tik Tok I started as a game: I started showing Korean word pronunciations and I saw interest in Korea, and then I started speaking languages ​​in general.

How do you express your creativity on TikTok?

In two ways: I do mini language tutorials – like the one I made for you – and then videos in which I tell my travel experiences in the United States using the green screen: I put photos and tell the story of what happened to me.

What is the video you most enjoyed making?

The one where I showed how my voice changes by speaking different languages!

@ aboutclementiI hate my voice 😂❤️🇰🇷🇺🇸🇪🇸🇫🇷🇮🇹 ## neiperte ## perte ## foryou ## forya ## korean ## learnsimplecorean ## american ## spokenenglish ## spanish ## french ♬ original sound – aboutclementi

What are your favorite effects?

What I use most is definitely the Green Screen, otherwise I use the G6 filter that I really like. Another one that I like is the Bling Bling which gives a glittery effect.

Music: Italian or foreign?

Always foreign: in particular hip hop and American trap.

What do you watch on Tik Tok: do you have favorite accounts?

I follow a few people and usually when I open TikTok I scroll through for you . The strange thing is that I focus on dance videos, I like to see them and they are the only ones I like. I totally do another genre and I like to create my own type of content, yet I don't like to watch it!

Can you give me some advice to make cool videos?

In my opinion the most important thing is to use original audio, because so your content is 100% yours

@ aboutclementiFollow me on instagram❤️❤️ ## neiperte ## perte ## ComeHarleyQuinn ## foryou ## forya ## koreangirl ## americangirl ## usa ♬ original sound – aboutclementi

Where do you get inspiration from for your videos?

From what goes through my mind, from my passions … I am really very passionate about American culture so I always go looking for info and curiosities, let's say that from there I take a lot of inspiration…

Something that few people know about you?

One thing that few people know about me is that I sing: my parents are musicians so I grew up in the midst of music. My mom is an opera singer and my father is a pianist, my house has always been “full” of classical music also because they have an academy and were also teaching at home.

What is your dream in the drawer?

I know it seems absurd since it is what I speak and study, but I would not want to do anything related to languages: no career as a translator or mediator. But I will need languages ​​to travel: my goal is to go and live at least one year in America.