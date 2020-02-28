gennaro-esposito:-«let's-save-the-smooth-pen.-it-is-the-best”

Not even those who ransacked supermarkets in these days of uncontrolled panic wanted them. A tweet showed empty shelves if it wasn't for a few packs of «smooth pens» , the last choice of who it is course to the super with the first contagions of the coronavirus and avoidable choice for those who instead arrived at the last. The story of smooth pens entertains the network. But the question is: why nobody wants them? We asked for an opinion on the smooth pens at Gennarino Esposito from his restaurant Torre del Saricino in Vico Equense , two Michelin stars and three Gambero Rosso forks, chef and TV personality.

And Gennarino has completely changed the fate of smooth pasta. “I defend the smooth dough with a sword” , he says. And he explains: «The one between the smooth and the striped is actually an old question that opens a rift between north and south also as regards pasta. Historically in the north there are the stripes and in the south the smooth ones. And there is a historical reason that explains this difference: dry pasta in the north was produced with stripes because it simplified processing and made up for where there was not enough experience “.

«But what's the real problem? – continues Esposito – It is that the striped pasta suggests that there is a better ability to attack the sauce . In reality it is not so. What makes it more or less capable of holding the sauce is the crust. Indeed, the staff represents a considerable source of imperfection : in cooking the presence of the staff, which creates a protrusion, causes that the pasta is not cooked evenly and when we skip it, the surface of the staff pulps and goes to knead the dish. So we will have not only a pasta that is not perfectly cooked, but also a pasta in which the starch interferes with the sauce. There are separate cases: for example in amatriciana rigatone, which is an unbalanced sauce on the fatty part, the crumbling of the starch from the line slightly emulsifies the fat. But in fact it remains an exception “.

It is not only a redemption of smooth pens, but also a clear division of the world. «The quality pasta is smooth, rough, drawn in bronze and with quality raw material. – says Esposito – The striped is chosen for a matter of perception, which is a bit like the difference between past, the most consumed, and peeled , that people don't buy because they have to be worked on . For the tomato, on the other hand, it is clear that the more the fruit is integrated, the more we can inspect the quality of the product, while in the past we have no control. In short, in the end I can say that the lined pen and the past are the pinnacle of weak thought! “. Now and always, smooth pasta.